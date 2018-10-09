GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
With Google Plus Shutting Down, Several Users Wondered Why It Was Still Around Anyway

The announcement came after a massive security breach exposed the data of over 500,000 users on Google Plus.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2018, 2:13 PM IST
With Google Plus Shutting Down, Several Users Wondered Why It Was Still Around Anyway
Image credits: @Treeba4 / Twitter | News18
The search engine giant Google on Monday announced that it will bring down the curtain on its social media network - Google + after an API vulnerability exposed the data of several users to external developers.

In a detailed blog post, Google said it couldn't confirm which users were impacted by the bug. However, after running a detailed analysis it found out that the accounts of up to 500,000 Google+ accounts were potentially affected.

As news of the massive breach spread, Google Plus hashtag became the top trending topic of the day and Twitterati wondered how and why it was still around.











































In its blog post, Google said it will give its users a 'full opportunity to transition' and it will wind-down the platform in the next 10 months with a complete shut down happening in August 2019.

The company will also provide assistance in migrating user data, it further said.
