With Google Plus Shutting Down, Several Users Wondered Why It Was Still Around Anyway



Google+ is shutting down! Shit! I was only using it the other d...it was 2013...but still...#GooglePlus

— Andy Coates RPT (@AndyWoodturner) October 8, 2018



I'm gonna miss this place and all my 3.65 million followers!



Rest in peace Google plus!

#RIPGooglePlus #GooglePlus pic.twitter.com/gaLAalGbCn



— Justin Rios |14| (@o14hJRs) October 9, 2018





Farewell #GooglePlus, I shall remember with fondness all the times I have accidentally opened you, said "fuck", then closed you again.

— . (@cripesonfriday) October 8, 2018



Google Is Shutting Down Google+ After Exposing Data Of Up To 500,000 Users.



SHOCKING. Never Knew Google Plus Had 500,000 Users #GooglePlus https://t.co/Zg9kwBYMLo

— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) October 8, 2018



Google+ is officially dead but in reality it's been lifeless for some years now. #GooglePlus pic.twitter.com/xqbAMYsBPF

— Jonathan Pollinger - Social media man (@intranetfuture) October 8, 2018



#GooglePlus is gone. The repeated efforts for @Google to get into social show that sometimes it’s important to stick to what you know pic.twitter.com/vX78Cxyj7m



— Seán Cannon-Earley (@seanearley) October 8, 2018





End of #GooglePlus , the social network we all forgot we had an account on



— Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) October 9, 2018





I have never been that fond of #GooglePlus but when heard the announcement that it would have its last breath soon , I have just logged in perhaps for the last time. Any way #RIP pic.twitter.com/TyU3YTsHoO

— Prashant Ranjan (@pranjan21) October 9, 2018