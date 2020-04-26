With Magic Show, Friends and Family, Mother Throws Online Birthday Party for Girl with Leukemia

To make her daughter’s eighth birthday in isolation special and memorable, 44-year-old Tania hosted an online party for her. The eight-year-old Maia Blue was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2019 and has been in isolation with her mother and 13-year-old sister since March.

As her birthday was on April 2, coinciding with the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, Maia’s mother planned to make it memorable even in isolation. Owing to her weak immunity and prevailing health condition, Maia’s doctor had directed her stay indoors for at least three months. There was a magician who performed a special show and friends and family who joined to wish her. The mother made sure that the lockdown did not dampen the girl’s birthday celebration.

The lockdown has made the people find innovative ways to bring smiles on the faces of their loved ones in testing times and the virtual world has been a rescue for everyone.

