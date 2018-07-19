With No Trump in Sight, Barack Obama Breaks a Leg With Grandmother in Kenya

Seeing Barack Obama dance will lift your spirits. It's especially awesome that this took place in Kenya because all the racist birthers will get triggered. pic.twitter.com/dHPXL1MVey — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 17, 2018

Barack Obama who is often touted as one of the most popular American Presidents, is clearly a master at winning hearts.The former President was in Kenya, visiting his ancestral village of Nyangoma Kogelu where he inaugurated a school that was opened by his half-sister Auma Obama.The Sauti Kuu sports and vocational resource was inaugurated in Western Kenya’s Siaya County on July 16. This was Obama’s first trip to Kenya, his father’s homeland, since his successor Donald Trump assumed presidency.However, the highlight of the event came when Obama decided to show off some neat skills by dancing with his 96-year-old step-grandmother and Auma to celebrate the opening.His skills earned him quite a bit of appreciation on social media.Though he avoided the topic of his current counterpart, Obama spoke at length about the positive impact the recent rapprochement between Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and leader of Opposition Raila Odinga will bring to the conflict-ridden African nation.But the former POTUS also mentioned that more was needed to be done to ease the tensions between the over 40 ethnic groups that live within Kenya.After the opening, Obama went to Johannesburg in South Africa where he delivered a speech against ‘strong-man politics’ on the occasion of Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.