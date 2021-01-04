News18 Logo

'With Pride, Respect': Andhra Pradesh Cop Salutes Daughter on Duty, Picture Goes Viral
'With Pride, Respect': Andhra Pradesh Cop Salutes Daughter on Duty, Picture Goes Viral

'With Pride, Respect': Andhra Pradesh Cop Salutes Daughter on Duty, Picture Goes Viral

In a photograph shared by the Andhra Pradesh police department on Twitter, the daughter can be seen smiling gleefully as her father salutes her with pride.

Buzz Staff

It was a rather proud moment for Andhra Pradesh cop Shyam Sundar when he greeted his daughter at work. His daughter, Jessi Prasanti, is a Deputy Superintendent of Police, while Sundar is the circle inspector.

In a photograph shared by the Andhra Pradesh police department on Twitter, the daughter can be seen smiling gleefully as her father salutes her with pride. The scene looks like one from the movies where a proud father welcomes daughter at her first day of work.

"Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at Tirupati," Anhdra Pradesh police said in the tweet.

DSP Prasanthi in an interview was quoted as saying that it was her father's encouragement and support that she joined the police force. She also said that it she "wasn't very comfortable" seeing her father. Seeing her father help people relentlessly in her growing years was an inspiration for her to join the police.

The father-daughter duo greeting each other was captured from Andhra police department's State Police Duty Meet held in Tirupati. The meet began on January 4 and will commence on January 7. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated the event titled ‘Ignite’ on Monday.

A great day at work fro father-daughter duo, indeed.


