'With Pride, Respect': Andhra Pradesh Cop Salutes Daughter on Duty, Picture Goes Viral

It was a rather proud moment for Andhra Pradesh cop Shyam Sundar when he greeted his daughter at work. His daughter, Jessi Prasanti, is a Deputy Superintendent of Police, while Sundar is the circle inspector.

In a photograph shared by the Andhra Pradesh police department on Twitter, the daughter can be seen smiling gleefully as her father salutes her with pride. The scene looks like one from the movies where a proud father welcomes daughter at her first day of work.

"Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at Tirupati," Anhdra Pradesh police said in the tweet.

#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together!Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati. A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!#DutyMeet pic.twitter.com/5r7EUfnbzB — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) January 3, 2021

DSP Prasanthi in an interview was quoted as saying that it was her father's encouragement and support that she joined the police force. She also said that it she "wasn't very comfortable" seeing her father. Seeing her father help people relentlessly in her growing years was an inspiration for her to join the police.

The father-daughter duo greeting each other was captured from Andhra police department's State Police Duty Meet held in Tirupati. The meet began on January 4 and will commence on January 7. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated the event titled ‘Ignite’ on Monday.

What a proud moment indeed! God bless them - the father for inspiring his daughter and doing whatever he could in his capacity to get her here and the daughter for working hard to realize her dream. Its hard for a child to allow her parents to salute her, but then, call of duty! — The Layman (@sanjay_arp) January 4, 2021

Congratulations to father and daughter .I watched malayam movie name "kireedam "In that movie father waiting to his son became police inspector .He is dreaming salute to his son. When i saw this photo remembered that .👌❤ — Chandima rajapaksha (@Chandimarajap12) January 4, 2021

we all see this type of scenes in movies only..even in real life the son of an SI becomes a DSP but both will not be in service...ahh..what a moment for the father..sir u r truly blessed — harsha.choragudi (@harshachoragudi) January 4, 2021

A great day at work fro father-daughter duo, indeed.