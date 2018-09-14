GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

With Saridon Banned, What Will Cure the Internet's Headache Now?

Headache? Well, there's no more Saridon for you.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2018, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
With Saridon Banned, What Will Cure the Internet's Headache Now?
(Image: YouTube)
Loading...
With the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) banning the manufacture, sale and distribution of 328 Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs) drugs on September 12, about 6,000 pharmaceutical brands are going to be affected, including popular brands like Saridon.

Although other controversial brands like Corex and D-Cold have escaped the said ban, the prohibition on Saridon, one of India's most purchased over-the-counter medicine, did not go down well with the Internet. Many wondered what they would do without the 'magic' drug the next time they got a headache.


























Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Shocking Video Goes Viral, Woman Thrashed In Delhi

Shocking Video Goes Viral, Woman Thrashed In Delhi

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...