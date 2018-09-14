With Saridon Banned, What Will Cure the Internet's Headache Now?



Govt. bans Saridon?? What the hell!



Hey Govt! I am married for 25 years with 2 grown up children and a mother in law. What will I do??



At least legalise marijuana!

— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) September 13, 2018



Govt. bans Saridon?? Shocking !!!



Hey Govt! I am married, What will I do now ??



Please reconsider !



— Mr. BSF (@Mr__BSF) September 13, 2018





I read Saridon and their ad jingle ‘sirf ek saradon.. aur sardard se aaram’ comes to my mind 🙄 https://t.co/30iF4gvyqN

— Pranav Hegde (@PranavHegdeHere) September 13, 2018



I need a Saridon to recover from reading this... But... https://t.co/Et0IQO57VD



— Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) September 13, 2018





#Saridon Govt has banned Saridon. Ab sardard hua toh kya karenge? Tiger balm? Accupressure? Tight bandana? Suggestions?

— Anisha Nayar Dhawan (@AnishaNDhawan) September 13, 2018



Need a new headache medicine to cure pain after watching Race 3. Please don't make Race 4, because now Saridon is banned 😏 https://t.co/tuCvSkD6JK



— Kumar Shankar Roy (@kumarsroy) September 14, 2018





I think the only news that can top the discontinuing of @inboxbygmail is the fact that #saridon has been banned in India 😣

— Shiladitya (@shiladitya) September 13, 2018



Nearly 50% of Indian Population lost their MBBS Degree after Govt of India bans Saridon



— Akshay Kanitkar (@akshaykanitkar) September 13, 2018





Saridon ban? WTF.

How will I survive life?

— SG (@shrinivassg) September 13, 2018

With the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) banning the manufacture, sale and distribution of 328 Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs) drugs on September 12, about 6,000 pharmaceutical brands are going to be affected, including popular brands like Saridon.Although other controversial brands like Corex and D-Cold have escaped the said ban, the prohibition on Saridon, one of India's most purchased over-the-counter medicine, did not go down well with the Internet. Many wondered what they would do without the 'magic' drug the next time they got a headache.