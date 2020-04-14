With 'Stay at Home' Message, Assam Police Sing and Dance on Rongali Bihu amid Covid-19

Although the entire nation faces an extended lockdown till May 3, Assam is still finding its little ways to celebrate the 'Rongali Bihu' since Monday.

Rongali Bihu or the Bohag Bihu marks the Assamese New Year and generally falls in the second week of April and this year it stretches from April 14 to April 20.

The 'low key' celebration of the Bihu has been emerging from the state's capital, Guwhati and one of them has been shared by news agency ANI on Twitter that shows a crowd of traffic police dancing and singing with their masks on to mark the onset of the new year amid the pandemic.

"Traffic Police personnel in Guwahati celebrate #RongaliBihu during Coronavirus Lockdown," ANI reported. "They say, we extend our greetings to everyone on the occasion. Please stay at home in this lockdown. If we stay healthy only then will we be able to celebrate Bihu," it added.

#WATCH Assam: Traffic Police personnel in Guwahati celebrate #RongaliBihu during Coronavirus Lockdown. They say, "We extend our greetings to everyone on the occasion. Please stay at home in this lockdown. If we stay healthy only then will we be able to celebrate Bihu." pic.twitter.com/xXFVuFb2uU — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

Earlier, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal wished the people on New Year and said, "On the auspicious occasion of our New Year, I convey my wishes to the people and I pray to God that the New Year brings us happiness and peace, the safety of everyone."

According to reports, the Assam Police had issued an advisory and urged people not to congregate to celebrate one of the most important festivals of the state.

"People are requested to celebrate in their homes and Bihu committees are urged to organise only flag hoisting ceremonies," the DGP had said.

Meanwhile, one more person in the state, who had come in contact with those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi,has tested positive for the novel COVID-19 taking Assam's tally to 31, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.