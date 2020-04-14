BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

With 'Stay at Home' Message, Assam Police Sing and Dance on Rongali Bihu amid Covid-19

Video grab. (Image credit: ANI)

Video grab. (Image credit: ANI)

The video shows a crowd of traffic police dancing and singing with their masks on to mark the onset of the new year amid the pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 5:26 PM IST
Share this:

Although the entire nation faces an extended lockdown till May 3, Assam is still finding its little ways to celebrate the 'Rongali Bihu' since Monday.

Rongali Bihu or the Bohag Bihu marks the Assamese New Year and generally falls in the second week of April and this year it stretches from April 14 to April 20.

The 'low key' celebration of the Bihu has been emerging from the state's capital, Guwhati and one of them has been shared by news agency ANI on Twitter that shows a crowd of traffic police dancing and singing with their masks on to mark the onset of the new year amid the pandemic.

"Traffic Police personnel in Guwahati celebrate #RongaliBihu during Coronavirus Lockdown," ANI reported. "They say, we extend our greetings to everyone on the occasion. Please stay at home in this lockdown. If we stay healthy only then will we be able to celebrate Bihu," it added.

Earlier, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal wished the people on New Year and said, "On the auspicious occasion of our New Year, I convey my wishes to the people and I pray to God that the New Year brings us happiness and peace, the safety of everyone."

According to reports, the Assam Police had issued an advisory and urged people not to congregate to celebrate one of the most important festivals of the state.

"People are requested to celebrate in their homes and Bihu committees are urged to organise only flag hoisting ceremonies," the DGP had said.

Meanwhile, one more person in the state, who had come in contact with those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi,has tested positive for the novel COVID-19 taking Assam's tally to 31, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,272

    +1224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,815

    +1463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,189

    +210*  

  • Total DEATHS

    353

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,364,478

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,946,281

    +22,433

  • Cured/Discharged

    459,755

     

  • Total DEATHS

    121,704

    +2,086
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres