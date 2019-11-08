Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

How a Viral Visiting Card Got a Pune Domestic Worker Hundreds of Job Offers

'And, it all started with a little flicker in a good heart wanting to share it’s flame with another candle.'

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
How a Viral Visiting Card Got a Pune Domestic Worker Hundreds of Job Offers
(Facebook / @Asmita Javdekar)

A domestic worker from Pune has become an internet sensation in less than 24 hours with an 'Aadhar verified' visiting card.

According to a viral Facebook post originally shared by Asmita Javdekar, Geeta Kamle, who works as a domestic help in Pune's Bhavdan area, was left with a feeling of dejection when she was ousted from one of the households. Having to face a loss of Rs 4000 per month had taken a toll on her.

But, the story has a happy ending.

When Dhanshree Shinde, another employer of Kamle, returned home to find her 'maushi' in a morose state, she "decided to put her branding skills to good use."

Finding her 'masuhi' visibly upset, Shinde decided to tactfully design a business card to help her create a demand around her work and "within twenty four hours, a smart business card was designed and 100 cards printed!"

It started with baby steps. Dhanashree guided Kamle to distribute the cards first in their neighbourhood with the help of the society watchman. The business card reads, "Ghar Kaam Maushi in Bavdhan." To add an extra credibility, it says, "Aadhaar card verified.”

And since then, it seems maushi's phone hasn't stopped ringing with job offers pouring from "every corner of India."

And you might wonder why? Because the card sports all the skills of maushi! "Bhaandi- Rs 800 PM, Jhaadu-Pocha- Rs 800 PM, Kapde-Dhona- Rs 800 PM, Roti Making- Rs 1000 PM."

The bottom of the card has something more. "Other kaam if required (any other work if required): Dusting, vegetable Cutting etc."

Shinde's Facebook re-post says, "This seemingly small step taken towards extending help catapulted into an unimaginable reaction!!!"

Unable to deal with the sudden pouring of offers, Kamle had to hand over her phone to Shinde, who was "awestruck". "Red FM was trying to reach maushi, news channels were vying to cover her story and WhatsApp was going berserk!!"

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram