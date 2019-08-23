Take the pledge to vote

Without Pension, 65-Year-Old Madurai Woman Makes Public Toilet Her Home

Karuppayi, who has been cleaning public toilets for decades, has made a toilet complex in Ramnad town her home for 19 years now.

News18.com

August 23, 2019
Without Pension, 65-Year-Old Madurai Woman Makes Public Toilet Her Home
For the last 19 years, 65-year-old Karuppayi has been living in a toilet complex in Ramnad town in Madurai.

A recent tweet by ANI, which has taken the Internet by storm, narrates the heartbreaking story of the Madurai woman.

With barely any money, Karuppayi, who has been cleaning public toilets for decades, was forced to live here.

She has tried to approach the District Collectorate multiple times in order to have her "senior citizen" pension. But she has never received it.

Speaking to ANI, she said she makes a living by cleaning toilets and charging a meagre sum, which makes her earn a daily amount of Rs.70-80.

Karuppayi also said that her only family member, her daughter, never visits her.

Twitterati expressed their concern over the situation after the pictures went viral.

According to The Hindu, after Revenue Department Officials recently inspected her living condition, the Revnenue Inspector said that her bank account has been set up and she will be eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 1000.

| Edited by: Shreya Basak
