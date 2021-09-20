'Woke Up in Venice': Kolkata Rains Has Residents Taking Shelter With Jokes

Torrential rains lashed Kolkata and neighbouring districts since the early hours of Monday, throwing normal life out of gear on the first working day of the week, as the Met forecast more downpour for at least another day. More than 100 mm rain was recorded at different places in the city from 1 am to 7 am, submerging many important thoroughfares and low-lying areas under knee-deep water. The drainage pumping stations of Kolkata Municipal Corporation recorded 136 mm rain at Dhapa, 115 mm at Kalighat and 109 mm at Ballygunge, an official said. West Bengal’s rainfall figures have breached multiple milestones this season: Southern districts of the state have recorded 20% excess rainfall till now from June 1. Active monsoon rains have continued in the region even as we enter the last ten days of the season, reported The Weather Channel India.

The Met department has forecast more heavy rain or thunderstorms till Tuesday morning in most districts of south Bengal, including in Kolkata. “Due to movement of cyclonic circulation from north-west Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal and strong moisture incursion, heavy rainfall is occurring over Kolkata and adjoining North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur," regional Met director GK Das said. As per the Met department figures for 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, Kolkata received the highest rainfall in West Bengal at 142 mm.

Kolkata Twitter was quick on its feet to share water-logged stories, mentioning how they loved rains, but this is ‘too much rain.’

This year too much Rain in Kolkata has just spoiled the beauty and rhythm of the falling #rains…🌧— Rezina Sultana (@RezinaSultana9) September 20, 2021

Latest scenes outside my building 😭 #Kolkatarains pic.twitter.com/p2ljTI7Hkr— CS Vineeta Singh 🇮🇳 (@biharigurl) September 20, 2021

The way its been raining since all night i guess half of kolkata is under water. #Kolkatarains pic.twitter.com/54Py2DHxVd— Subhadeep Dutta 🇮🇳 (@subho87reddevil) September 20, 2021

A night of rains , same story. This waterlogging will ease after approx 24-30 hours. Surprisingly situation has markedly worsened after inauguration of a pumping station to ease this exact problem @GolfGardens. Who will question the executing authority? @kmc_kolkata @FirhadHakim pic.twitter.com/48CfB2DHzK— Kunal Dutta (@Howwzat) September 20, 2021

My street is waterlogged! It needs real heavy pounding for that! Looks like Kolakata has washed away #KolkataRains https://t.co/IthytfihmB— Rana #Vaccinate💉 (@bladeit) September 19, 2021

No chance of getting out today! #KolkataRains pic.twitter.com/DhQFEurGjf— Rohan S Mitra (@rohansmitra) September 20, 2021

Gave me the absolute feeling i was on a motor boat. #KolkataRains pic.twitter.com/0K8Zu3zUPe— Joydeep Ganguly (@joydeepg9) September 20, 2021

If the rain doesn't stop #Kolkata will come to a standstill. Most of the city is under water. Can't imagine how bad it is in other in the other districts. #KolkataRains pic.twitter.com/QpvuNDtVEp— Arnab Seal (@arnabsTOI) September 20, 2021

Kolkatans simply don’t step out unless it’s an absolute necessity and you have an SUV. There are no app cabs plying too and waist deep water across. Were you up due to the thunderstorms this morning? What a scary start to the day at 4AM man! #Kolkata #KolkataRains pic.twitter.com/rOKoyjbn7J— Smriti Singh (@RjSmritii) September 20, 2021

Water logged UDITA . Since we are playing water logged #kolkata . This is torrential rain ans hasn't stopped yet. https://t.co/eeJTSnAVi8 pic.twitter.com/3RQCg17cav— anindya (@anindya0909) September 20, 2021

Kolkata no longer longer comparable to London.It's turned into FREAKING Venice !!! — Moinak Das (@d_moinak) September 20, 2021

Last Saturday, even Kolkata’s police had joined in on the theme of constant rainfall.

When it rains dogs and dogs pic.twitter.com/RXpTUxtzxr— DCP Traffic Kolkata (@KPTrafficDept) September 18, 2021

The other places which recorded heavy precipitation during the 24-hour period are Canning (113 mm) in South 24 Parganas, Salt Lake (112.8 mm) and Dum Dum (95 mm) in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, as per the Met department data. There were fewer vehicles on the streets since morning, but traffic snarls were caused owing to very slow movement because of submerged thoroughfares. People trying to go to work had a tough time getting public transport as the strength of public buses and taxis was much depleted owing to the torrential rains.

(With inputs from PTI)

