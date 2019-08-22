Woman Abandoned by Boyfriend on a Road Trip Assumed She was Being Pranked

Road trips can be fun, as long as they don’t entail partakers being left in the middle of nowhere, like this Reddit user. In a post on the social news site, a woman recounted how she had been left to fend for herself after being left behind by her boyfriend at a gas station in Arizona, United States. The couple was on a road trip from New Mexico to Mexico last summer in their “Honda Element converted for living in, so I crawl in the back to nap while he's driving.”

The woman said she decided to use the bathroom when they stopped at a gas station in the desert of Arizona. “Come back out, don't see him, and walk around the parking lot to have a look. I jokingly think to myself that maybe he drove off not knowing that i got out to use the restroom, but brush that off. I sit on a bench outside twiddling my thumbs, realizing [sic] this may now actually be the case. I reach for my phone to call him, but of course my phone is in the car,” she wrote.

The worst was yet to come. The woman was forced to ask “random people in the store to use their phone” after the cashier apparently turned down her request for “whatever” reasons. This made the “people visibly uncomfortable because we're in the middle of nowhere and they think I'll steal it I guess.”

But that wasn’t the only problem. The woman soon realized that her efforts to borrow a phone from strangers were not going to yield results anyway since she didn’t remember her boyfriend’s number by heart. “So I just call my phone repeatedly, hoping he'll answer. He doesn't. I use one person's phone to log into my Facebook to find my boyfriend's number, but alas, his phone is dead when I call,” she wrote.

After two hours of trying to explain her situation to strangers and being stared at by suspicious store clerks through the windows, a police car finally shows up on the scene, only to let the woman know that she had reported for “loitering and haggling people for phones outside of their store and crying.”

The officer, who is as “confused and sympathetic as all the other people” after being made aware of the situation, offers to take the woman to truck rest shop in the town or to the police station. The woman said the officer was not convinced that her “boyfriend legitimately left me there on accident.”

But there was another twist in the story. While driving the woman to the rest shop, the officer was informed by another cop on the radio that a guy had been looking for his girlfriend at the gas station,

“I just crack up and she does too, flips the car around and takes me back. And there my boyfriend is standing outside of his car, banging on the windows and nearly crying because he couldn't believe he'd actually done that,” she wrote.

The boyfriend had apparently failed to notice the woman’s absence from the car until far into the drive.

