Woman Accidentally Hits Accelerator instead of Brakes; Plunges Car into River

A woman in the United States plunged her car into a river after accidentally hitting the accelerator instead of brakes while leaving a car-wash service.

The incident happened in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

A CCTV footage released by the City of Hackensack Fire Department shows the moment the car plunges into the Hackensack River after the woman hit the accelerator pedal while leaving the Spotless Car Care Centre.

"Car was leaving the car-wash when the incident occurred - driver hit the gas on mistake," the City of Hackensack Fire Department said in a Facebook post, sharing pictures of the submerged car.

One occupant suffered minor injury in the mishap, the department said.

"The occupants of the car self-extricated to the shoreline," the department wrote in another post. According to CBS, the car was being driven by a 64-year-old woman, who was accompanied by her daughter.

Both were helped out by a witness at the scene and managed to escape serious injury. While the elderly woman was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, her daughter refused medical attention, reports NJ.com