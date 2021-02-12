Woman Accidentally Sends Resume To Multiple Employers With Stock Photo Still Present

Applying for a job is a task which requires one’s full attention, as one small mistake can ruin your chances for getting selected.

Every small detail needs to be double checked on the resume to your email, be it spending hours on proofreading your resume to make sure there are no spelling errors or grammatical mistake, or giving it a professional look.

Sometimes, despite scrutinizing every small detail, one ends up missing a detail which ruins the whole application and by the time you realize, it’s already been too late.

One such incident happened with a woman who forgot to change the template picture in her resume before sending the application and realized her mistake only after hitting the send button.

Marissa Sidwell, a student-teacher, shared a video of her error on TikTok. After completing her university, she was sending out job applications when she realized a mistake she’d made.

While in the process of applying for job openings, she chose a CV template but while she paid attention to the written content, she forgot to change one detail -- the picture.

Taking to TikTok, Marissa shared her experience and wrote, "You think you had a bad day?

I just sent this resume without changing the template picture."The template picture shows a middle-aged man with a stethoscope around his neck. The clip has left viewers in splits and attracted hilarious reactions. One of the users asked her to imagine the confusion on the HR employee’s face. Another user said that he hadn’t stopped laughing in 10 minutes.

Another amused user said that the man in the picture is dressed as a doctor and the sent resume says student-teacher. One of the recruiters said that the incident was so funny and it would have been understood if the woman sends a revised copy again.

One of the recruiters assured her that the mistake isn’t going to ruin her chances. Some others also shared their own similar embarrassing and equally hilarious stories.

One of the users shared that once he was trying to upload his dog’s picture for the daycare website but ended up uploading his weight loss progress pictures instead.