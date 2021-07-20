Woman Accuses Twin Sister of Upstaging Her on Wedding because She Didn't Gain Weight

Weddings are supposed to be a big day not just for the couple who is all set to start their new phase of life but also for the families. And if it’s the wedding of your twin sibling, the excitement for the big day is another level. However, the excitement of this woman met an abrupt end after her twin sister, the bride, accused her of trying to steal the limelight at the wedding by not putting on weight to match her body size. Narrating the incident in an anonymous post on Reddit, the woman said that she and her twin sister named May used to work out together and were a smaller size. However, when the pandemic hit last year, May stopped working out and assumed that her sister too would have stopped it, but she had not.

The woman was away from her family during the lockdown, and she did not even get a chance to meet them or video call them before finally reuniting on her identical twin’s wedding day.

May was livid to see that her twin sister had not put on weight. She passed several snide remarks before throwing a drunk temper tantrum and accusing her of purposefully upstaging her on the wedding day.

Things only got worse after this woman told that if she was so insecure about her appearance she should have continued working out. Reacting to the incident, netizens rallied behind the woman with their support and said that her sister should focus on working on herself instead of being jealous and insecure about someone else’s efforts. People called May a Bridzella and assured the woman that she had not done anything wrong.

While users said that the bride should have been the centre of attention on the wedding day, accusing her own sister of trying to steal the limelight was not the right thing to do.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here