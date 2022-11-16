Woman Arrested in New York After 10-year-old Son Gets a Tattoo

A mother in New York has been allegedly arrested after she gave permission to her 10-year-old son to get himself a tattoo. The woman identified to be Crystal Thomas is a resident of Highland, according to a report by The New York Times. The 30-year-old was arrested back in October when her son reportedly asked his school nurse to give Vaseline to apply over the inked area. According to the report, the authorities claimed that the woman rendered permission to the kid to get his name imprinted on his forearm in block letters.

Along with the 30-year-old, neighbour Austin Smith, the tattoo artist who inked the child has also been taken under custody. As per a report by Mid Hudson News, the mother was charged with endangering the welfare of a child but has been released on an appearance ticket. She claimed that ‘no child should get a tattoo’ adding that she thought her son's was a temporary one. Notably, getting tattooed is not a crime in many parts of the United States, for kids all they require is the consent of their parents. But in New York, it is mandatory for an individual to be at least 18 years old to get a tattoo.

During her hearing in the court, the 30-year-old mother reportedly said that she supports the age restrictions laid down by the authorities and claimed that the incident was merely a misunderstanding. Even the tattoo artist regretted his decision after he was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, a crime for which he can be sentenced to a year in prison. The 20-year-old told the New York Times that it was the ‘worst mistake of his life’ and that he had no idea he was committing a crime, “At the time, I thought if you got your parents’ permission, you could get a tattoo.”

Seemingly, the 10-year-old got inspired to get inked because one of his favourite teachers has a tattoo in the same place. But the tattoo artist admitted his responsibility for the mistake and claimed that he should never have agreed to the request.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here