Woman Asked for Help Separating Stuck Ceramic Bowls and Twitter Delivered

We all have stacked utensils one inside the other, and later struggled in getting them out. There are a bunch of ways to solve this problem but looks like a woman ran out of all possible ways, following which she sought help from Twitter users. In a Twitter thread, a woman named Chi Nguyen – who posted a photo of two ceramic bowls stacked into each other – shared that she wants to separate the two bowls. In her first tweet, Nguyen stated the problem saying, “Twitter, I need your help. I stacked a ceramic bowl into another one while doing dishes and now they are stuck. How do you remove the smaller bowl without breaking both of them?” The woman shared that she has been trying to fix the problem for the last 2 days, and she cannot give up now.

Twitter, I need your help. I stacked a ceramic bowl into another one while doing dishes and now they are stuck. How do you remove the smaller bowl without breaking both of them? Why am I so invested? I’ve tried to fix this for 2 days, and I cannot give up now. pic.twitter.com/ONfuw7L9dH — Chi Nguyễn (@whatchidid) June 6, 2022

In order to avoid tips she has already performed, Nguyen stated the things she has tried so far. The list includes warm soapy water, hot water on outer bowl, cold water + ice on the inner bowl, oil on edges, microwave, aggressive shaking, and WD-40. She further added that her next steps are going to be using an hair dryer and “freezer then running hot water.”

Things I've tried so far and no dice:

-warm soapy water

-hot water on outer bowl, cold water + ice on inner bowl

-oil on edges

-microwave

-aggressive shaking

-WD-40 Will try next:

-hair dryer

-freezer then running hot water Thank you for being as invested in this as I am. — Chi Nguyễn (@whatchidid) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitterati also shared some hacks to separate the two bowls. While some people flaunted their science knowledge, many had hilarious replies to the situation. “Invert the bowls onto a dry towel and wait,” a user said, while another advised the woman to roll the bowls on a towel.

Put a lit tea candle on a silicone mat. The mat needs to be firm but not hard. The sort that will make an airtight seal around the edge. Put the bowls upside down over the candle. If it doesn't work you may need to seal the inside join with wax beforehand to make it airtight. pic.twitter.com/SZGeEGixx3 — Zytheran (@Zytheran) June 7, 2022

Your problem is that both bowls are ceramic. 1) Ceramic doesn’t flex. 2) The expansion coefficient of ceramics is so low that heat & cold have almost no affect. Considering this I suggest following the advice of several others — invert the bowls onto a dry towel & wait. — Vladimir Pukin (@4realVPutin) June 6, 2022

You need to roll the bowl beside, gently, like this video. I had the same problem and i'm so surprised that the solution was so simple. pic.twitter.com/6QsLJHH3Z7 — ✨ Claudia Khiabet ✨ (@ClaudiaKhiabet) June 7, 2022

Blow hot air into it, it will loosen up, it's stuck because of vacuum created by water which filled into the gaps between two bowls. — Super Stocks (@superstocks101) June 8, 2022

There were a couple of other users who had bizarre questions for the woman, one being, “Have you tried politely asking the smaller bowl to leave?”

Have you tried politely asking the smaller bowl to leave? — Trapper Bob MD™ (@Bobbakiah) June 6, 2022

Why are we blaming the small bowl? Why not ask the bigger bowl to let go? — Partly Cloudy Patriot (@BBRteach) June 6, 2022

“If all else fails, you should get them married. There's more than a 50% chance those bowls won't be in the same room after a few years,” a netizen tweeted.

If all else fails, you should get them married. There's more than a 50% chance those bowls won't be in the same room after a few years. — Danny M (@ExChavitaBien) June 7, 2022

How would you have separated the ceramic bowls?

