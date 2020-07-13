Woman Asks for 'Five Minutes' of Fame as Birthday Gift before She 'Dies' or Gets 'Alzheimer'

Ahead of her 62nd birthday, a woman from Leeds, England had wished for "five minutes of fame" on the internet and netizens have granted her wish, making her post go viral and flooding her Twitter handle with followers.

Diane Cope had tweeted a short post on July 10, asking for people to retweet her upload so that she can have a chance to prove that she "existed". The "big ask" post was accompanied with a close selfie of the sexagenarian.

Big ask. I am 62 this weekend, so will probably die soon, or get alzheimers or be rendered insane. I would love my 5 mins of fame while I can appreciate it all, please retweet, I would love to go global.. just once, one last chance to prove I existed xxx pic.twitter.com/Tx2e6AavXy — Diane Cope (@dianecope1958) July 10, 2020

She had written: "Big ask. I am 62 this weekend, so will probably die soon, or get alzheimers or be rendered insane. I would love my 5 mins of fame while I can appreciate it all, please retweet, I would love to go global.. just once, one last chance to prove I existed".

The post suddenly picked up traffic and according to unknown demographics of social media trends, Diane’s little request was fulfilled by strangers of all ages and nations across the world. The tweet received a whopping 655K likes on Twitter alone. Diane’s followers also increased by tens of thousands.

Many Twitterati commented how 62 was not an age to be worrying about dying and there was a lot left to enjoy in life for her.

I’m 75 and I plan to live another 25 years, at least. We must convert the US totally to Clean Green Energy. We must save Earth before we go to Mars. — Adrian - #ClimateCrisis (@eversollae) July 10, 2020

Ma’am, 62 isn’t that old these days. And fame is definitely overrated — Bruce LaBruce (@BruceLaBruce) July 11, 2020

Happy Birthday Diane but I am nearly 61 and I am sure as fucked I'm not going yet lol!! #mybellstillrings 😎 pic.twitter.com/YjoQAUEyla — Dylan In London 😎 (@barberville) July 11, 2020

Have a wonderful birthday weekd, Diane....you’re a mere youngster!!🎂👏 — Roddy Jenkins (@RoddyJenkins) July 10, 2020

I hope you don’t do any of those things anytime soon — but hell yes to asking for what you want!!! Happy birthday! — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) July 11, 2020

On Sunday (July 12), she tweeted a welcome GIF for all of her new followers. Diana also admitted that she had done that earlier tweet as an experiment after which everything went “a tad crazy, but great crazy.”

Gosh! Hello everyone, I only had a handful of followers and now there are over 10 thousand of you! I sent the tweet as a bit of an experiment, and then it all went a tad crazy, but great crazy. I am intending to grow old disgracefully, so, lets have some fun! pic.twitter.com/oVVvx9zSvF — Diane Cope (@dianecope1958) July 12, 2020

