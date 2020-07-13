BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Woman Asks for 'Five Minutes' of Fame as Birthday Gift before She 'Dies' or Gets 'Alzheimer'

(Image credit: Twitter/ @dianecope1958)

(Image credit: Twitter/ @dianecope1958)

Diane Cope had tweeted a short post on July 10, asking for people to retweet her upload so that she can have a chance to prove that she 'existed'.

Share this:

Ahead of her 62nd birthday, a woman from Leeds, England had wished for "five minutes of fame" on the internet and netizens have granted her wish, making her post go viral and flooding her Twitter handle with followers.

Diane Cope had tweeted a short post on July 10, asking for people to retweet her upload so that she can have a chance to prove that she "existed". The "big ask" post was accompanied with a close selfie of the sexagenarian.

She had written: "Big ask. I am 62 this weekend, so will probably die soon, or get alzheimers or be rendered insane. I would love my 5 mins of fame while I can appreciate it all, please retweet, I would love to go global.. just once, one last chance to prove I existed".

The post suddenly picked up traffic and according to unknown demographics of social media trends, Diane’s little request was fulfilled by strangers of all ages and nations across the world. The tweet received a whopping 655K likes on Twitter alone. Diane’s followers also increased by tens of thousands.

Many Twitterati commented how 62 was not an age to be worrying about dying and there was a lot left to enjoy in life for her.

On Sunday (July 12), she tweeted a welcome GIF for all of her new followers. Diana also admitted that she had done that earlier tweet as an experiment after which everything went “a tad crazy, but great crazy.”


Diana also admitted that she had done that earlier tweet as an experiment after which everything went “a tad crazy, but great crazy.”

Next Story
Loading