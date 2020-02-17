Woman Asks Twitter to 'Guess Location' While Posing in Front of Eiffel Tower, Gets Hilarious Responses

Where is the Eiffel Tower located? No, that's not a trick question. A woman posing in front of the maginificent structure posted a photo of herself and asked her followers to guess her location. Imagine, someone asking you to 'guess the location of Eiffel tower'. You might just want to chuckle as a response or might remain confused at the question itself.

This was quite puzzling, considering the fact that the Eiffel Tower is, without a doubt, one of the most recognizable world landmarks.

The Twitter user, @daniela__luiza, dressed in all black said, "Can anyone guess the location?"





Can anyone guess the location pic.twitter.com/XzX45pc7FK

— Danielurr (@daniela__luiza) February 15, 2020

Well, if the woman had imagined it would be a difficult guess for Tweeple, it clearly wasn't. Naturally, it had them confused, who took no time to troll the woman and came up with responses that were far away from the reach of the Eiffel tower.







america

— DTNCHÉLS (@originalcmulls) February 15, 2020

Looks like Jamaica but I could be wrong — (@YunoDaVibez) February 15, 2020







Lodhi garden, delhi

— Woke kagaz agent D (@BrahmaandKiMaa) February 16, 2020

Easy, Lumiose City! — The Fox (Commissions Open! 3/3 Slots!) (@FastFox57) February 16, 2020





Pujo pandal in Kolkata — Ansoo Gupta (@ansoogupta) February 17, 2020

The Eiffel Tower is built on the Champ de Mars in Paris, France. It is named after its engineer Gustave Eiffel, a French civil engineer who constructed it from 1887 to 1889 as the entrance to the 1889 World's Fair.

Today, it stands as one of the most recognized global structures and one of most visited tourist spots in the world.

However, according to reports there have been multiple towers outside France, which were built after being inspired by the Eiffel Tower. From China, Pakistan, Mexico, Romania, India etc, many of these places have built themselves a similar looking tower.