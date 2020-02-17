English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Woman Asks Twitter to 'Guess Location' While Posing in Front of Eiffel Tower, Gets Hilarious Responses

( Image credit: Twitter/ @daniela__luiza )

( Image credit: Twitter/ @daniela__luiza )

Well, if the woman had imagined it would be a difficult guess for Tweeple, it clearly wasn't.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 17, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
Share this:

Where is the Eiffel Tower located? No, that's not a trick question. A woman posing in front of the maginificent structure posted a photo of herself and asked her followers to guess her location. Imagine, someone asking you to 'guess the location of Eiffel tower'. You might just want to chuckle as a response or might remain confused at the question itself.

This was quite puzzling, considering the fact that the Eiffel Tower is, without a doubt, one of the most recognizable world landmarks.

The Twitter user, @daniela__luiza, dressed in all black said, "Can anyone guess the location?"


Well, if the woman had imagined it would be a difficult guess for Tweeple, it clearly wasn't. Naturally, it had them confused, who took no time to troll the woman and came up with responses that were far away from the reach of the Eiffel tower.







The Eiffel Tower is built on the Champ de Mars in Paris, France. It is named after its engineer Gustave Eiffel, a French civil engineer who constructed it from 1887 to 1889 as the entrance to the 1889 World's Fair.

Today, it stands as one of the most recognized global structures and one of most visited tourist spots in the world.

However, according to reports there have been multiple towers outside France, which were built after being inspired by the Eiffel Tower. From China, Pakistan, Mexico, Romania, India etc, many of these places have built themselves a similar looking tower.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story