Woman Attacked by Grizzly Bear after Violating Warning, Goes Missing

The Yellowstone National Park launched an investigation to find a woman who was charged by a grizzly bear. The incident happened after she disregarded the warning to stay at least 100 meters away from bears at all times. She approached the bear, who was with its two cubs, in a bid to film and click pictures. But soon, backtracked on seeing the aggressive creature.

The Yellowstone rangers released the appeal on Sunday when a video of the woman being chased by the animal surfaced online. The video was posted by another tourist who captured the entire incident on her phone from her car.

The footage uploaded on Instagram shows the woman approaching the female grizzly bear and her two cubs at around 4.45 pm on May 10. She was seen filming the animals near the Roaring Mountain parking lot when the mother bear started to chase her. The woman was heard exclaiming “Oh my God, oh my God” as she walked away, while a companion remarked, “I got that on video” and the woman replied even she had.

The officials of the national park are trying to identify the woman. They have posted the clip on various social media portals and urged people to contact the investigating team if they have any relevant information regarding the same. Sharing the video on the digital portal, the National Park informed that they have been looking for a woman described as white, in her ’30s, brown hair, and wearing black clothing during the incident.

While speaking to the US today, the park officials said that the staff is searching the area thoroughly to make sure no other hiker is still on the trail. The officials also urged the tourists to strictly follow the park’s guidelines to avoid attacks. Earlier, in April, an incident of a man being attacked by a grizzly bear was reported in the park. The man died two days after surviving the attack.

