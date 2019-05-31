English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Attacks Burger King Manager After Being Refused French Fries
A duo allegedly tore registers and monitors off the Burger King counter before fleeing from the restaurant in an SUV.
A woman has been arrested in the United States for attacking a Burger King manager who refused her free French fries.
Natasha Ethel Bagley, 42, was arrested Monday on charges including armed burglary with assault or battery, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, NBC reported.
Bagley and her girlfriend, 27-year-old Genesis Peguero, went to the fast food restaurant on April 2 and asked for free fries at the drive- thru, according to an arrest report.
Peguero jumped over the counter and claimed she had a pistol. She demanded the manager hand over "all the money" in the register. Peguero then punched the unidentified female manager in the face as she tried to call police.
Bagley is accused of jumping over the counter and helping Peguero assault the manager.
The duo allegedly tore registers and monitors off the Burger King counter before fleeing from the restaurant in an SUV.
Peguero is still at large, while Bagley was booked Tuesday after the victims managed to identify her, according to police.
