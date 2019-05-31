Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Woman Attacks Burger King Manager After Being Refused French Fries

A duo allegedly tore registers and monitors off the Burger King counter before fleeing from the restaurant in an SUV.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 31, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Woman Attacks Burger King Manager After Being Refused French Fries
A duo allegedly tore registers and monitors off the Burger King counter before fleeing from the restaurant in an SUV.
Loading...
A woman has been arrested in the United States for attacking a Burger King manager who refused her free French fries.

Natasha Ethel Bagley, 42, was arrested Monday on charges including armed burglary with assault or battery, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, NBC reported.

Bagley and her girlfriend, 27-year-old Genesis Peguero, went to the fast food restaurant on April 2 and asked for free fries at the drive- thru, according to an arrest report.

Peguero jumped over the counter and claimed she had a pistol. She demanded the manager hand over "all the money" in the register. Peguero then punched the unidentified female manager in the face as she tried to call police.

Bagley is accused of jumping over the counter and helping Peguero assault the manager.

The duo allegedly tore registers and monitors off the Burger King counter before fleeing from the restaurant in an SUV.

Peguero is still at large, while Bagley was booked Tuesday after the victims managed to identify her, according to police.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram