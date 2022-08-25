Woman Attempts to Climb the Roof of a Crowded Train, Watch What Happens Next

Shocking footage of people travelling on the roof of a train in Bangladesh has gone viral on the internet. Quite often videos of people pushing and fighting each other to get onboard a train emerges on social media. During rush hours, people also tend to hang on tightly to the doors of the train because of a shortage of space. However, in the video which is going viral now, an unknown woman is seen trying to get atop an Intercity Express in Bangladesh after finding no seat available on public transport.

What’s more shocking is that there are already more than 20 people who’ve made their way onto the roof before the train leaves the platform. The clip begins with a woman trying to make several efforts to reach the top. She stands at the window edge of the Intercity Express and also receives help from people who are already on the roof. They try to pull her up but only in vain. In the end, two cops arrive at the location to stop the woman from climbing up.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Just another day at a railway station in Bangladesh.” Watch the viral clip below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it became a matter of concern for many netizens. While a user asked, “How can so many people sit on the roof without holding?” another added, “Why is this even allowed? Why it isn’t a criminal offense?” Many couldn’t believe that the clip was real. A section of the internet was also left amused by the video. While a user called it the effects of overpopulation, another was reminded of the hit Sunny Deol movie ‘Gadar Ek Prem Katha’ which featured a similar scene.

The identity of the woman remains unknown as of yet.

