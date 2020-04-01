Woman Attends Online Meeting as a 'Potato' after Accidentally Switching on the Snapchat Filter

Provisions of online group messaging and video conferencing are being hailed as saviours as these advanced tools are enabling many people to work from home. However, for some, these advancements might prove to be a bit too much.

For Lizet Ocampo, who is a political director at the People for the American Way(PFAW), a video call meeting posed to be a challenge. PFAW is an organization founded to build a democratic society that implements the ideals of freedom, equality, opportunity and justice for all.

While she was engaged in a meeting with her office colleagues via Microsoft Teams app, Lizet turned herself into a potato using a Snapchat filter. What’s more tricky is that she could not find a way to turn the filter off and hence, resumed heading the meeting –like a potato.

The screengrab of the hilarious incident was first shared by Rachele Clegg, an employee of Lizet’s who was also present in the meeting, on Twitter.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rach (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

She wrote, “My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting”.

The post spread like wildfire with numerous people sharing it across social media platforms. Since being shared, the post has garnered over 831.7K likes and more than 190,000 retweets.

Even the official handle of Microsoft commented on the tweet, saying that it was “too funny”.



After the picture went viral, the unexpected happened.

Not only was Rachele not sacked by her boss but Lizet actually came out to the world as the potato boss.





I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown, right @billieeilish? I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe! For more needed laughs, follow my favorite comedian @cristela9 . Potate out. #HASHtag #PotatoBoss https://t.co/OxpidZc921 — LizetOcampo (@mlizetocampo) March 31, 2020

Even the entire team involved in the video conference call has decided to unveil their identities as tweeted by Rachele.

