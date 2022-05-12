Woman Baffled After Spotting Rare Bright Pink Pigeon in London

Have you ever spotted a unique bird or a never-seen-before animal? A woman from Burnley witnessed a weird and wonderful sight as a bright pink pigeon flew in front of her window. Kelly Marie Lunney was visiting her mum in Nelson when she spotted the unique bird in the communal gardens of her mother’s flat. The rare sight confused the 37-year-old, and the woman initially thought she was hallucinating. But when she caught another glimpse of the pink bird flying between rooftops and eating from the feeders, Kelly was sure that she wasn’t dreaming. It is believed that the unique bird was part of a flock that had flown down to peck at the soil, which is when Kelly noticed it.

However, several people on social media raised objections to the authenticity of the bird, claiming that it is simply a regular pigeon which has been dyed pink, but Kelly is certain that it wasn’t. Therefore, she conducted some research which revealed that the bird might be a Nesoenas Mayeri pink pigeon, which is native to the island of Mauritius. They are believed to be only around 500 Nesoenas Mayeri birds left in the world. These birds are identified by their peachy-coloured breast and back, a rust-coloured tail and a dark pink beak.

She told LAD Bible, “A few people have asked me if it’s been dipped in paint, but it’s got pink feet – and normally, they’re like a white, grey colour. And when it picks up its wings, it’s got white lines underneath it, and it looks identical on both sides when it’s flying.”

Kelly shared that it is not just her who has seen it, other people in the communal garden have also witnessed the rare sight. She said that there is a man down the bottom of the block, who actually feeds them. “I think everyone’s been really shocked by it,” she adds.

