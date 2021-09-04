Woman Banned From Belgium Zoo Over Unhealthy Relationship With Chimpanzee

A Belgium woman, who claimed to have an affair with a chimpanzee, has been banned from the zoo where the primate is living. The woman, Adie Timmerans, had been visiting the chimpanzee, Chita, for the last four years at the Antwerp zoo where the animal had first arrived 30 years ago. The affair, according to Timmerans, involved her and the primate waving and blowing kisses to each other.

“I love that animal, and he loves me. I haven’t got anything else. Why do they want to take that away? We are having an affair, I’ll just say,” Timmerans told local news channel ATV, reported the LabBible.

The Antwerp Zoo has now banned her presence near the ape enclosure of their facility, reasoning the growing closeness between the two has distanced the chimpanzee from his group. On the other hand, Timmerans feels that it is unfair to her that other humans can visit Chita when she has been left banned.

The zoo authorities, however, said that Chita’s wellbeing could suffer if the chimpanzee is too much focused on a human. They also said that an animal who mingles with only humans is “less respected” by its peers.

According to the zoo, Chita is available for the visitors nine hours a day and he has to spend the remaining 15 hours on his own. A spokesperson for the zoo said when Chita spends too much time with the visitors, the other monkeys ignore him and don’t consider a part of their group. So, when the zoo closes for visitors, Chita is left alone by his peers and sits on his own.

Sarah Lafaut, who is the curator of the Antwerp zoo, told Radio 2 Antwerp that they obviously feel happy when visitors get involved with the animals, but animal welfare always comes first.

