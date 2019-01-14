Crisp Innovation: Woman Banned from Walmart for Riding Around on Electric Scooter Sipping Wine from a Pringles Can

Here's a set of Pringles wine goblets. pic.twitter.com/GO16hP82W7 — Milo™ (@chasbottom) January 13, 2019

Drinking wine from a Pringles can should not be a crime. https://t.co/BEmV2fd7bW — Clem Fandango 🔩 (@102Jackass) January 13, 2019

If we don’t want people to drink wine from Pringles cans, maybe they shouldn’t be the perfect size. https://t.co/PotUEJEQPX — Kashana (@kashanacauley) January 13, 2019

Pringles just received about 20 million dollars or more in free advertising. I feel bad for the wine company. — Smash (@Kerwin20) January 13, 2019

There wasn't a pic so I made one lol.... pic.twitter.com/X1SgVxyeGH — MajorVex (@MJRVex) January 13, 2019

so is considered a DUI? while on the scooter? that's the million dollar question pic.twitter.com/s35SSFs96s — Aray Michael Aromaz (@ArayAromaz) January 13, 2019

My money is on Strawberry Hill Boones Farm and Cheddar Cheese Pringles. It would seriously complete this story. — Riley N (@alifepaused) January 13, 2019

if this lady turned pringles into wine she is greater than jesus https://t.co/sHk0VHSdQV — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) January 13, 2019

Sir, "wine from a Pringles can" is called a "Texas shot glass." Now back to your story... https://t.co/NvwAKOLbyR — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 13, 2019

I want to know if she took the Pringles out before she poured the wine in. https://t.co/K5pWnveJCq — Khary Penebaker, Fx (@kharyp) January 13, 2019

This is badass on so many levels:

-Walmart

-6:30am

-Drinking wine out of a Pringles can

-Riding around on an electric cart

-Permanently Banned from store



Missing from article...BUT WHAT FLAVOR WERE THE PRINGLES?!?!https://t.co/3obOFPiRS2 — 😼Jessica Maybe😼 (@JessicaRoyce101) January 13, 2019

Sis a Pringles can tho? pic.twitter.com/8P5pUYyKJy — eva? eva (@princesseva43) January 13, 2019

Florida: "Nobody can top our state's batshit criminal antics."



Texas: "Hold my Pringles can." https://t.co/cBA9YX0Db1 — John. Just John. (@BlueGuitarPick) January 13, 2019

A lady would have crocheted an attractive yet functional cozy for that there Pringles can. pic.twitter.com/iGjv7sTnq0 — Kate C. Scattergood (@katescattergood) January 13, 2019

So I broke my wine glass. Since when is innovation a crime?https://t.co/CpuuApSSQO — Devin Nunes' Mom (@DevinNunesMom) January 13, 2019

She Was drinking wine from a Pringles can and riding an electric cart and they called the cops when they should have commended her for being innovative and living her best life. https://t.co/aj4Z9eSQyh — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 13, 2019

All the Pringle ladies pic.twitter.com/97VZ2QKT1G — JWengit (@julie_wenger) January 14, 2019

In Texas, carrying guns: fine. Wine in a Pringles can: Are you crazy??? https://t.co/gFCMuwM6Vy — Harold Itzkowitz (@HaroldItz) January 13, 2019

Supervising the daily comings and goings in a supermarket can be a hard day's work as authorities recently learnt at a Walmart outlet in Whichita Falls, US.Store supervises found it strange when they saw a woman riding the electronic cart meant for specially-abled people in the store's parking lot at 9.30 am.The woman also appeared to be drinking wine from a Pringles can.A suspicious lot, the authorities asked around and found hat the woman had been riding the card and sipping at whatever was inside the Pringles can from as early as 6 in the morning, USA Today reported.When they realised that the woman was drinking in the parking lot, the store authorities called the cops on the woman. When Texas police arrived at the spot, the woman was found eating at a nearby restaurant.The cops told her that her little stunt had gotten her banned from Walmart worldwide and that she could not enter on outlet now without incurring a fine.The incident set off a laugh riot on Twitter. Many were confused if the stunt sufficed as a punishable offense.