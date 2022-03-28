Woman Becomes Pregnant 9 Months After Husband’s Death With Frozen Sperm Through IVF

A 33-year-old woman became pregnant with her late husband’s child, 9 months after his death, according to reports. The baby is due to arrive this year. According to a podcast by Andrea Syrtash, released on the website Pregnantish, Lauren MacGregor, who is in her third semester, conceived after her spouse died of a brain tumour in 2020.

The podcast also disclosed that she conceived her child with the help of frozen sperm. She became pregnant through in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Lauren told Syrtash that the process was inherently lonely, but added that she felt like her partner was with her in many ways.

After Lauren’s late partner, Chris, was diagnosed with a brain tumour, she and Chris chose to preserve his sperm. Lauren realized for the first time that she may be a single mother. She only hoped that her husband Chris would get to meet their kid before he died.

Chris was diagnosed with a brain tumour towards the end of 2013. They often talked about having their kid eventually, as Chris already had a son from a previous relationship. However, his diagnosis changed everything for the couple.

When Chris was about to begin chemotherapy in 2017, he had the opportunity of freezing his sperm. The couple then considered preserving them. They began to consider conceiving around the end of 2019, but Chris’ sickness deteriorated to the point where they realized, they needed to begin the sperm freezing procedure before he began chemotherapy.

Chemotherapy may harm male fertility, and while Lauren claimed Chris’ sperm “came back four times stronger" following treatment, she was pleased they saved some in case something went wrong. However, the pandemic soon struck, disturbing his treatment.

Lauren stated that the clinic required her to wait nine months after Chris died before beginning IVF. She conceived after the first cycle.

