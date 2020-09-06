Woman Bites Husband's Penis after He Fails to Scare Off a Rat in Zimbabwe

In a shocking incident of domestic violence, a Zimbabwean woman sank her teeth into her husband's penis in anger after he refused to chase away a rat from their house.

52-year-old Abraham Musonda from Kitwe, Zimbabwe was allegedly attacked by his 40-year-old wife Mukupa following the rodent row, reports the Zambian Observer.

The wife had returned home after drinking out with her friends and eventually got infuriated after being pestered by the rodent for quite some time. She claimed that she had ordered her husband to get rid of the rat from near her bed. An argument ensued, leading t0 to a scuffle between the two.

The woman reportedly lost her calm and gnawed into his genitals causing a "major tear".

Musonda was immediately rushed to a Kitwe Teaching Hospital, where he was treated for the shocking injury, the Mirror reported.

The couple had been separated and stay in two separate bedrooms in the same house, said Bothwell Namuswa, deputy police commissioner in Copperbelt Province in the report.

In another case of domestic violence, an iron rod was allegedly pierced through a woman's feet in Gujarat’s Vadodara after she asked for help from her husband in preparing dinner.

The woman, in a complaint filed at the Gorwa police station, said that she was brutally thrashed when she asked her husband to chop vegetables for dinner as she was occupied with other chores.

The police said the accused was so angered by the wife's request that he picked up an iron rod lying nearby and started assaulting her.

“The iron rod was also allegedly pierced through her foot. The local residents, who reached there after hearing her screams, rushed the woman to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment…,” an officer of Gorwa police station was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.