Woman Blames Doughnut for Erratic Driving After Failing Alcohol Test

Charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, a school bus driver in United States has blamed a doughnut for making her fall sick and lose control on the wheel.

Linda Godejohn, 55, denied she was drunk when she was pulled over last week in Harris County in Texas while transporting students, according to a New York Post report.

"My stomach was hurting so bad that my wheel fell off the thing, the curb. That's all it was. It was going at 45 mph. It's going to whip back," she was quoted as saying by ABC 13.

Police said Godejohn had failed sobriety tests “miserably” after 911 callers reported her for erratic driving.

However, the woman was adamant that she hadn’t had a drink in years and blamed a doughnut for triggering her erratic driving.

“They’ve been riding all year long. Nothing has changed,” Godejohn said. “Except I got something from the school to eat. It had made me sick.”

She claimed the sobriety tests were “hard” and insisted she hadn’t consumed any alcohol.

“They keep saying that I have been drinking,” Godejohn said. “I don’t drink. I haven’t had a drink in years.”

The bus driver has been booked on misdemeanor charges for driving while intoxicated and was released Friday on a $100 bond. The bus company which contracts drivers for the school said Godejohn was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, according to KTRK.