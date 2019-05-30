English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Blew £30,000 on Chocolates in a Day as Part of £16 Million Shopping Spree
Zamira Hajiyeva made the payment at Harrods’ gourmet Belgian chocolate outlet Godiva, “which provides luxury chocolate hampers for as much as £600, along with bespoke gift sets."
Zamira Hajiyeva made the payment at Harrods’ gourmet Belgian chocolate outlet Godiva, “which provides luxury chocolate hampers for as much as £600, along with bespoke gift sets."
Loading...
The wife of a jailed banker has been asked to explain her decade-long £16 million shopping spree in the United Kingdom that included £30,000 spent on chocolates at London’s luxury department store Harrods.
Zamira Hajiyeva made the payment at Harrods’ gourmet Belgian chocolate outlet Godiva, “which provides luxury chocolate hampers for as much as £600, along with bespoke gift sets,” according to a report in The Telegraph UK.
Court papers have revealed she spent £1.6 million a year at different stores between 2006 and 2016, including £1 million in the Harrods toy department and £5.75 million at the jewellery designers Boucheron and Cartier.
“In one single transaction in the toy department - where toy prams cost almost £500, stuffed giant bears £2,500 and a life sized Winnie the Pooh bear £999 - Mrs Hajiyeva spent £790,000,” the report said.
Her lavish spending came to fore after an investigation into the source of her wealth was mounted by the National Crime Agency (NCA), following the conviction of her husband on corruption charges.
Hajiyeva, the wife of a jailed Azerbaijani banker, is the first person to be targeted with Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) in the UK, following the introduction of the "McMafia" anti-corruption laws last year, according to CNN.
The court has asked her to explain the source of money spent on shopping, as well as how she and her husband could afford pricy properties including an £11.5 million house in Knightsbridge.
Zamira Hajiyeva made the payment at Harrods’ gourmet Belgian chocolate outlet Godiva, “which provides luxury chocolate hampers for as much as £600, along with bespoke gift sets,” according to a report in The Telegraph UK.
Court papers have revealed she spent £1.6 million a year at different stores between 2006 and 2016, including £1 million in the Harrods toy department and £5.75 million at the jewellery designers Boucheron and Cartier.
“In one single transaction in the toy department - where toy prams cost almost £500, stuffed giant bears £2,500 and a life sized Winnie the Pooh bear £999 - Mrs Hajiyeva spent £790,000,” the report said.
Her lavish spending came to fore after an investigation into the source of her wealth was mounted by the National Crime Agency (NCA), following the conviction of her husband on corruption charges.
Hajiyeva, the wife of a jailed Azerbaijani banker, is the first person to be targeted with Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) in the UK, following the introduction of the "McMafia" anti-corruption laws last year, according to CNN.
The court has asked her to explain the source of money spent on shopping, as well as how she and her husband could afford pricy properties including an £11.5 million house in Knightsbridge.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Teary-eyed Vidya Balan Takes on Body Shaming Trolls in Hard Hitting Video
- This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | The Stage is Set, Build up Done - But the Noise is Missing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results