Woman Blew £30,000 on Chocolates in a Day as Part of £16 Million Shopping Spree

May 30, 2019
Zamira Hajiyeva made the payment at Harrods’ gourmet Belgian chocolate outlet Godiva, “which provides luxury chocolate hampers for as much as £600, along with bespoke gift sets."
Loading...
The wife of a jailed banker has been asked to explain her decade-long £16 million shopping spree in the United Kingdom that included £30,000 spent on chocolates at London’s luxury department store Harrods.

Zamira Hajiyeva made the payment at Harrods’ gourmet Belgian chocolate outlet Godiva, “which provides luxury chocolate hampers for as much as £600, along with bespoke gift sets,” according to a report in The Telegraph UK.

Court papers have revealed she spent £1.6 million a year at different stores between 2006 and 2016, including £1 million in the Harrods toy department and £5.75 million at the jewellery designers Boucheron and Cartier.

“In one single transaction in the toy department - where toy prams cost almost £500, stuffed giant bears £2,500 and a life sized Winnie the Pooh bear £999 - Mrs Hajiyeva spent £790,000,” the report said.

Her lavish spending came to fore after an investigation into the source of her wealth was mounted by the National Crime Agency (NCA), following the conviction of her husband on corruption charges.

Hajiyeva, the wife of a jailed Azerbaijani banker, is the first person to be targeted with Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) in the UK, following the introduction of the "McMafia" anti-corruption laws last year, according to CNN.

The court has asked her to explain the source of money spent on shopping, as well as how she and her husband could afford pricy properties including an £11.5 million house in Knightsbridge.
