Woman Boards Train With Three Birds on Her Table, Passengers Baffled

In a bizarre incident, a woman left her fellow passengers baffled by boarding a public transport with three birds on her table. The birds weren’t seated silently but instead garnered attention during the journey by flapping continuously. A Twitter user who shared the story online requested the woman for a photo with her feathered pets and seemingly the woman obliged, as per a report by Times Now.

Reportedly, the strangest part of the entire situation was that one among the birds, a seagull was spotted donning a hooded cloak. The incident took place on an Avanti West Coast service that passed through Preston North End in Lancashire. Alongside the seagull was also a grey pigeon placed on the owner’s pink bird-carrier rucksack. Accompanying the two creatures was a white bird of similar size. The flapping of the birds left fellow passengers uncomfortable and a video of the same has begun doing the rounds on the internet. Take a look at it below:

The Twitter user wrote, “I thought that the guy across from me on the train was bad for cracking all his fingers one by one but tell me why a woman just fully got on at Preston with 3 loose birds. It all happened so fast she got on and took them out so I asked for a pic and then she offered to take one of me holding one and I panicked and said yes.”

In the captured photo, the Twitter user is seen holding one of the birds as it frantically flaps leaving her to give out a nervous smile.

The tweet has reportedly garnered umpteen likes and retweets on the micro-blogging site. In addition to this, netizens gave a mixed response to the bizarre incident. While one wrote, “You have to respect the audaciousness honestly,” another added, “This is my actual dream scenario I’m obsessed.”

What do you think about this passenger?

