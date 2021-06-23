Woman Born without Uterus Gives Birth to a Girl in Utah, Here's How

In an unusual incident, a woman from Utah who was born without a uterus has given birth to a healthy baby girl. The incident was reported in March when 32-year-old Amanda embraced motherhood to her utter disbelief.

Amanda, a now divorced woman, wanted to become a mother. Unfortunately, the missing of a major organ wasn’t allowing that to happen. At that time, Amanda’s friend recommended she try uterus transplantation that might make her dream come true, reports Inside Edition.

During the process, Amanda was helped by her friends, then finance and her mother. However, at the same time, Amanda’s mother was also diagnosed with ovarian cancer just when she was accepted for the trial. Not losing her strength, Amanda went forward and successfully had her uterus transplantation.

Following the operation, she was impregnated through the IVF (in vitro fertilisation) process, and thereby gave birth to a baby girl named Grace, who weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Opening up to reporters, Amanda recalled how her mother had once told her, “I met your daughter. Her name is Grace, and she looks just like you."

Amanda was 16 years old when she found out for the first time that she didn’t have a uterus in her body, after missing her periods.

In another incident, doctors at a private facility here claimed to have accomplished the feat of removing 106 fibroids (non-cancerous tumour) from a woman’s body while preserving her uterus. The patient was a 29-year-old woman who was admitted to the BLK Max super speciality hospital in February following severe pain, heavy menstrual flow along with fainting spells and haemoglobin levels at 7.2 mg/dl, a statement issued by the hospital said.

The woman had a similar condition back in 2015 and had even lost her sister to the same ailment, the hospital said. Her ultrasound showed multiple fibroids with the size of her uterus being big enough to fill her entire abdomen, it said.

Uterine fibroids are usually non-cancerous tumours of the uterus affecting women of reproductive age. They are also called leiomyomas or myomas which may be present without any symptoms, but sometimes can be the cause of heavy bleeding during periods, anaemia, abdominal pain, or infertility.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here