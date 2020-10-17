Woman Builds Selfie-booth for Doggo so She Can Take Her Own Pictures Using Paws

It seems that the selfie-craze is not limited to humans alone. Since dogs have for long transgressed from being protectors and mere companion animals to an integral part of families around the world, why not inculcate them in the art of taking adorable selfies as well?

And this is exactly what Swedish TV host, YouTuber and robotics enthusiast Simone Giertz has done.

Giertz took to Twitter to share three images of her pet pooch which shows her furry friend inside a tiny box-like structure with a paddle in front of her. The caption to the images reads, “I built my dog a selfie booth so she can take photos of herself by pushing a pedal with her paw."

Replying to her own tweet, the YouTuber shared a short video of her three-legged dog entering the photo booth.

I built my dog a selfie booth so she can take photos of herself by pushing a pedal with her paw pic.twitter.com/lpFTVZFlId — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) October 15, 2020

Full video of how I built it on YouTube! https://t.co/x0Rz5wop6V pic.twitter.com/YNUqUtfW7z — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) October 15, 2020

She even shared a YouTube link to how she built the selfie booth for her doggo.

In the video Giertz can be seen saying that she love dog photos and something that she has not seen is dog selfies. She goes on to add that she is now building a fully automated photo booth from scraps. According to Giertz, the dog goes into the booth and there is a little pedal that the pooch can push with its paw which triggers a camera and a treat dispenser, leaving the dog happy and her with a selfie of a dog.

Since being shared the post has received over 180 K likes and over 22K retweets. The YouTube video itself has received over 2 lakh likes itself.

A number of people appreciated her gesture on Twitter with one user posting, "OMG!! This is the BEST! What a great way to use your amazing powers of creative ingenuity for good -- for very good girls and boys!"

OMG!! This is the BEST! What a great way to use your amazing powers of creative ingenuity for good -- for very good girls and boys! 😃@dog_rates, please check this out! Hey, @ratemyskyperoom y'all may have an opinion on this one, too... — John Powers (@TheToKuma) October 15, 2020

While another user asked how does he/she nominate Giertz for a Nobel Prize, a third user pointed out that this is the best thing they have seen all week.

How do I nominate you for a Nobel Prize? — DAMNEDiel Roberts (@DRobertsIMG) October 15, 2020

This is by far the best thing I have seen all week. I love the colors! — Rob Horlacher (@HorlacherRob) October 15, 2020

Here's how others reacted to the video:

Oh my.This is too much. It's adorable ! <3 <3 — Torahn (@T0RAHN) October 15, 2020

you madam, are a genius — David Schilz (@inerrrtia) October 15, 2020

No way. Cool cookie, you! — Johanna Hartmann (@JohannaHartman4) October 15, 2020

I saw that. Its so cute — Shamanth (@meshamanth) October 15, 2020

Isn't it so adorable?