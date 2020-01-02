Woman Busted as She Attempts to Pass Off Dog Urine as Her Own to Clear Drug Test
Image credits: Facebook/ Pineville Ky Police Department
A Kentucky woman gave her probation officer a dog urine sample during a drug screening, police said.
Julie Miller, 40, of Arjay, was arrested Monday on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, the Pineville Police Department said in a release on its Facebook page. She also was charged with a parole violation and trafficking in a controlled substance.
Miller admitted she tried to use the dog urine as her own sample given to officers at the Bell County Probation and Parole Office during a regular probation visit, the statement said.
Miller pleaded guilty in Bell County Circuit Court in November to a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Miller was being held in the Bell County Detention Center. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney to comment on her behalf.
