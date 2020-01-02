Take the pledge to vote

Woman Busted as She Attempts to Pass Off Dog Urine as Her Own to Clear Drug Test

Miller admitted she tried to use the dog urine as her own sample given to officers during a regular probation visit, the statement said.

January 2, 2020
Woman Busted as She Attempts to Pass Off Dog Urine as Her Own to Clear Drug Test
A Kentucky woman gave her probation officer a dog urine sample during a drug screening, police said.

Julie Miller, 40, of Arjay, was arrested Monday on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, the Pineville Police Department said in a release on its Facebook page. She also was charged with a parole violation and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Miller admitted she tried to use the dog urine as her own sample given to officers at the Bell County Probation and Parole Office during a regular probation visit, the statement said.

Miller pleaded guilty in Bell County Circuit Court in November to a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Miller was being held in the Bell County Detention Center. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney to comment on her behalf.

