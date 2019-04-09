English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Called a Horse by Husband's Ex-Wife on Facebook is 'Ready to Drop Police Case'
42-year-old Tunisian-born Samah Al Hammadi reportedly said that she had first made a formal complaint against Shahravesh to Dubai authorities after allegedly being subjected to a year-long campaign of abuse.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
The woman who was called a horse in a Facebook post by her husband's ex-wife is ready to drop the case, after the latter was arrested in Dubai airport for breaking the UAE's strict online censorship laws.
Laleh Shahravesh, 55, of Richmond, south-west London, had been married to her former husband for over 18 years, and the couple, along with their daughter had briefly lived in Dubai for eight months.
After Shahravesh had returned to London with their daughter, her husband decided to stay back in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), declaring that he would join them later. A few months later, she received divorce papers from him and, not long after, saw posts on Facebook, which said that her husband had remarried, with acompanying photos.
She then allegedly wrote two comments on the post, written in Farsi, including, “I hope you go under the ground you idiot. Damn you.” She also made a cutting remark about her former husband's new bride's appearance, saying "You left me for this horse."
Shahravesh could face up to two years in jail and a fine of £50,000 (Rs 45 lakh) for two Facebook comments she made on her husband's account, while living in the UK in 2016, according to the Detained In Dubai campaign group, which is handling her case.
Meanwhile, the 42-year-old Tunisian-born Samah Al Hammadi reportedly said that she had first made a formal complaint against Shahravesh to Dubai authorities after allegedly being subjected to a year-long campaign of abuse.
Al Hammadi, who had reportedly met Shahravesh's husband at the archery club she runs in Dubai, told the Evening Standard, “She has been abusing him, sending emails, even to his boss in the bank, saying I am a b****, that I took him from her, that she doesn’t have money. He sent emails asking her to stop. It did not stop.”
However, she eventually decided to withdraw the complaint to honor her late husband's love for his daughter from his marriage to Shahravesh. Al Hammadi was quoted by Sky News as saying, "One of the last messages [my husband] tearfully gave me before his death was that he deeply loved his daughter. I am willing to withdraw this case to honour my husband's love for his daughter."
Laleh Shahravesh, 55, of Richmond, south-west London, had been married to her former husband for over 18 years, and the couple, along with their daughter had briefly lived in Dubai for eight months.
After Shahravesh had returned to London with their daughter, her husband decided to stay back in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), declaring that he would join them later. A few months later, she received divorce papers from him and, not long after, saw posts on Facebook, which said that her husband had remarried, with acompanying photos.
She then allegedly wrote two comments on the post, written in Farsi, including, “I hope you go under the ground you idiot. Damn you.” She also made a cutting remark about her former husband's new bride's appearance, saying "You left me for this horse."
Shahravesh could face up to two years in jail and a fine of £50,000 (Rs 45 lakh) for two Facebook comments she made on her husband's account, while living in the UK in 2016, according to the Detained In Dubai campaign group, which is handling her case.
Meanwhile, the 42-year-old Tunisian-born Samah Al Hammadi reportedly said that she had first made a formal complaint against Shahravesh to Dubai authorities after allegedly being subjected to a year-long campaign of abuse.
Al Hammadi, who had reportedly met Shahravesh's husband at the archery club she runs in Dubai, told the Evening Standard, “She has been abusing him, sending emails, even to his boss in the bank, saying I am a b****, that I took him from her, that she doesn’t have money. He sent emails asking her to stop. It did not stop.”
However, she eventually decided to withdraw the complaint to honor her late husband's love for his daughter from his marriage to Shahravesh. Al Hammadi was quoted by Sky News as saying, "One of the last messages [my husband] tearfully gave me before his death was that he deeply loved his daughter. I am willing to withdraw this case to honour my husband's love for his daughter."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All-New BMW Z4 Roadster Launched in India for Rs 64.90 Lakh
- Woman Called a Horse by Husband's Ex-Wife on Facebook is 'Ready to Drop Police Case'
- AFC Has No Problem if Minerva Punjab FC Find Alternate Venue: AIFF Informs Club
- 'Avengers Endgame' Star Karen Gillan May Have Just Spilled a Massive Nebula Spoiler
- Starc Files Lawsuit Against Insurers for KKR Contract Payment
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results