Woman Calls off Wedding After Stumbling Upon Fiancé's Online Rant About Her 'Costly' Dress

A woman called off her wedding after finding out that her fiancé complained about the cost of her wedding dress on Reddit, reported indy100.

The man, named Josh, lamented about his partner’s wedding dress, asking a question that if he is a-hole for telling his fiancée that her dress choice is too extravagant.

He complained as to how he’s much better with money than his one-time bride-to-be. Narrating his tale, the man said he and his partner, named Emma, had put aside 10k each for the wedding, and after paying for everything they were just left with 6k. He said he thought of spending the remaining amount on honeymoon.

Complaining about the cost of the dress, he said he did not expect a $950 dress plus $120 veil (approx Rs 76000).

Josh then went on to say that he was using the same tuxedo his father wore on his wedding and wanted Emma to wear her mother’s wedding dress.

He even said that he Googled for wedding dresses and found out that the dress her partner wanted is available between $50 and $150.

Putting forward his argument, the man said the money his partner wanted to spend on her dress was not hers and it would "become his" once they are married.

Redditors, responding to his query if he’s a-hole, gave a resounding yes.

Here's what the top-voted comment on the thread read:

"You say you don't want her to cheap out, but then you say you want her to buy a $50 -$100 wedding dress. That's cheap. That's cheap even for a regular dress. Those cheap dresses you're finding online will look terrible in person and are the source of so many disappointed women and jokes. Wedding dresses and their tailoring are expensive. $1000 is actually a low priced dress.

Regardless of dress type, though, your reaction to her - calling her names and deciding you have veto power - is the real problem. You should be solving this issue together. If you can't, maybe it's not time to get married yet."

He later edited his original post to inform the community that the woman had called off the wedding.

