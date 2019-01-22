English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Calls Out Clothing Line After 'Plus-Sized' Jacket She Ordered Turns Out to be Insanely Big
This is not the first time Pretty Little Thing has been called out by shoppers for sending them sizes that were way off the photos displayed on the company's site.
How often have you ordered a piece of clothing from the internet and the product didn't match it's photo? That is exactly what happened to Sophia Carter-Kahn, a body positivist blogger from LA who recently ordered a plus-sized coat from the clothing line PrettyLittleThing.
Sophia, who also runs the 'She's All Fat' podcast, ordered the over-sized Red Borg Pocket Front coat for £50. But when she received her order, the coat turned out to be bigger than she had expected.
The witty blogger put up photos of the herlself wearingthe jacket along vis-a-vis a photo of the PLT model wearing teh same jacket. The contrast garnered over 57,000 responses.
After Sophia posted the photo, many other unhappy customers shared their own experience of buying the Borg.
Others also piled on to the joke.
As the post became viral, Sophia uploaded further photos of herself wearing the jacket. She conceded that the jacket was indeed warm and cushy, if not the most stylish piece of clothing. She also joked about the coat being so big as to act like a house for her.
Despite all the banter, Sophia raised some serious questions. "Who was the designer who thinks fat peoples bodies are just expanded out from thin peoples in a way that would make this collar and these sleeves make sense? I just wanna talk," she wrote in one of the comments on the thread.
This is not the first time Pretty Little Thing has been called out by shoppers for sending them sizes that were way off the photos displayed on the company's site. Just recently, a woman who had ordered a pair of animal-print pants from the company posted photos of the article being so long that they even exceeded the length of her over 6 ft tall boyfriend.
customers also went on a Twitter spree, posting images of jumpers they had bought from the company only to receive ones with sleeves that went up the the wearers' knees.
