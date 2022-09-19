Woman Calls Out Her Kids, Interrupting Live TV Anchor, Leaves Internet in Splits

When life gives you lemons, you can make lemonade and enjoy the best of the situation. That’s what a reporter in this viral clip did. In a video posted on Reddit, a Swedish man is seen reporting live from what some users are stating is Jerusalem. All seems well, until an unexpected guest takes over the live coverage. A woman steps in front of the camera and blocks out the reporter and most of the view for that matter while calling for her children, without even realising she is being seen live on TV. While the cameraman quietly asks her to move, the woman looks into the camera before swiftly walking away. The reporter is seen laughing.

The video was titled “Just a woman calling her kids” and was posted on Sunday on Reddit, leaving users laughing at the unexpected guest. Some netizens commented on the woman’s lack of self awareness for stepping in front of the camera so nonchalantly and not realising until several seconds later, while others lauded the reporter for having good humour about the entire situation. A user commented, “He took it well. Usually they get really mad.”

Another reddit user, translated what the reporter is saying in the clip. As per the user, the reporter in the beginning of the clip is talking about more than half pre-school children making a trip to Jerusalem on the day the video was taken, before the woman cuts him short with her appearance. After she moves out of the way, the reporter can be seen laughing as he gestures towards the cameraman and says, what the reddit user translated to, ”Lol, you got that saved, right?”

