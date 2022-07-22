Woman Can't Stop Tripping While Filming Sister's Wedding Proposal at Beach

Wedding proposals undoubtedly becomes one of the most treasured memories of a person’s life. To love and cherish the moment forever, many capture it in a form of video, and these romantic clips are always adored by netizens. However, recently a hilarious clip of a woman capturing her sister’s wedding proposal by a beach has gone viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons.

The woman in the viral clip who is reportedly identified as Celine Edwards reached the beach along with her sister and her fiance. But everything went horribly wrong afterwards. With a mellow romantic song playing in the background, the fiance kneels down to ask Edwards’ sister ‘Will you marry me.’

In the background, Edwards is seen removing her camera to film the special moment but ends up falling hard on the sand. She quickly tries to compose herself and tries to shoot the video again before tripping one more time. The soon-to-be-married couple witness what’s happening in the background but their response is a bit delayed due to the proposal moment.

Edwards gets back up for the third time, unfortunately, takes a tumble again and this time falls on her stomach. She keeps struggling and in the end, gives up to stand up again, instead, she films the last few moments of the proposal by sitting on the ground. As soon as the video of the wedding proposal surfaced online, it went viral in no time.

Reportedly later in an interview with Jacaranda FM, Celine Edwards confirmed that she wasn’t the photographer of the wedding proposal. Instead, she was just excited to film her sister’s proposal but her plan definitely went for a toss. She said, “I’m not a photographer, I’m actually a chef. It is my sister, and I just wanted to take a video of the engagement. I was so excited and I just fell. Three times.” Watch the viral clip below:

Her only task is to shoot the proposal… pic.twitter.com/J9oqmL01jl — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 19, 2022

Twitter users dropped a barrage of responses upon watching the clip, while one called it a photographer’s living nightmare, “Dear God… This is like a photography nightmare coming to life. This is giving me anxiety”, another felt relieved there was another person assigned to film the proposal as well, “Fortunately, somebody else was recording it.”

Dear God… This is like a photography nightmare come to life. This is giving me anxiety, 😂 — openx 🧢⬆️🏴‍☠️ (@southernphoto75) July 21, 2022

Fortunately somebody else was recording it 😂 — Juank (@juank2080) July 19, 2022

A few users also felt bad for Edwards for tripping down thrice. One of them wrote, “It’s the casual look they give her, as she’s fighting for her life to get back up that kills me”, meanwhile some also felt guilty for laughing at her, “I’m a terrible person for laughing hysterically at this.”

It’s the casual look they give her, as she’s fighting for her life to get back up that kills me 😭😭😭 — T’d Up 👅🦍💕 (@_Turntupcarter) July 21, 2022

https://twitter.com/Rikalonius/status/15498458196705525

Check out a few more responses by netizens below:

She did everything except shooting video 👇🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/WXLPfRrkKL — Sumi🇮🇳 (@Sumi_Scorpio) July 20, 2022

*Me complicating simple things when my crush is watching* https://t.co/V32SomyfyP — No0b💭 (@No0BatLife) July 20, 2022

Liked her dedication , even after toppling twice, she has tried her level best . Good going girl — Dr Rinku Srivastava (@drrinkusri) July 20, 2022

The viral video of the beach wedding proposal has garnered over 47.9k retweets and 272.2k likes on the micro-blogging site.

