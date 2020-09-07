Woman Captures Bat from a Corner of the House, Husband Calls Her 'Champ' in Viral Video

Nobody likes uninvited guests. While you may still pet a lost cat or a dog, a lizard and a bat are enough to creep you out. Bats are particularly scary as the winged creature keeps circling your space and is known to be carriers of virus and bad luck.

Recently, a couple shared a video on Reddit, showing how they got rid of a bat which unknowingly entered their house. In the clip, the wife can be seen wearing gloves to protect herself from any rabid bites. She catches the bat using a red towel from a corner of the hall. As the woman gets hold of it, they both exclaim “got him”. The husband filmed the whole scene.

The video finally shows her taking the trapped bat outside the home and letting it go. Before releasing it, she asks her husband to close the door so that it does not enter the home again. At the end of the video, the man calls his wife a “champ”.

The clip has gone viral on social media as thousands of people have upvoted it. Apart from this, a large number of netizens commented on the post.

Responding to the post, one user said the best thing was that the woman seemed excited and happy. The user-added, had she been there, she would have been shaking.

Another person shared his experience, saying once a bat entered their home as well. But, his girlfriend’s cat caught it mid-air and ate it in front of her.

One Redditor said, “she didn’t bat an eyelid,” while another asked the husband if his wife is a batwoman, then who he is. Responding to the person, the husband wrote that he is a bat filmer.

A user said that the woman has got special training.