Woman Carves 'Adulterer' On Cheating Husband's Gravestone, Son Defends Her

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. And a woman proves just that by carving “adulterer” on her cheating husband’s gravestone. Her son has now defended his mother’s move and netizens were in full support of him. The son narrated how his parents had a bitter marriage towards the end of his father’s life. His father had a long-running affair with a married co-worker and had gotten her pregnant. They were planning to move to Canada and start a new life. Though his parents were legally married, his father had moved in with his new partner. He passed away and that was when his mother took her revenge.

The Reddit user asked, “Well, my mom was hurt and petty and marked his gravestone as “In loving memory of John Doe, son, husband, father and adulterer.” He added, “My dad’s family and his pregnant partner are mad and want me to fix it. I personally think it’s fine, that’s who he was. He was all of those things. And since it’s my mom’s plot, I can’t do anything. AITA?”

Netizens were stunned but most came in the son-mother duo’s defence. A few even called the mother’s response to the situation “awesome.” “Playing her version of the “Queen’s gambit”. The lady sure makes a move. He doesn’t stand a chance. But then he isn’t exactly standing anymore…” a user commented.

Another user wrote, “NTA. Why can’t they pay to fix it if it bothers them so much?”

“NTA. The truth is etched in stone. Take your mom out for a nice meal OP,” a third user commented.

Meanwhile, a few others added they were uncomfortable with the future baby. A netizen asked the Reddit user to keep an eye on the child support of the deceased party’s children. The netizen asked the son to make sure the mother brings up the will to the lawyer, if it exists, and not help a cheating woman raise her child with his mother’s money.

Some others were surprised by how such an inscription was allowed.

