Woman Catches a Huge Snake With Bare Hands, Video Goes Viral

A majority of people get scared seeing even a small snake since they are considered one of the most dangerous species on the earth. No one wants to go near them. But recently, a video has surfaced online in which a woman can be seen holding a huge snake with her bare hands. The sight is enough to give goose bumps to anyone scared of snakes. This clip was first shared on a Facebook page, Han Viral, on Sunday.

In the 4-minute-long footage, it can be seen that a giant serpent is present in a room of a ruined building and just a few steps from it there is a woman who appears unfazed as she tries to capture it. Initially, the woman tries to catch the reptile with the help of a stick, but later she throws it away. She uses all kinds of manoeuvres to catch it. Ultimately, with her amazing agility and skills, she successfully manages to catch it with her bare hands. She then walks away outside the building holding it and releases it on the road. But since the snake again tries to make its way towards the same building the woman tries to catch it once again. During her attempt the animal tries to attack her but she swiftly dodges and again manages to catch the animal. She eventually drops it in a sack.

The video was filmed by onlookers who came across the woman and decided to record her in action. Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 1.8 lakh views, 1.3 lakh likes and thousands of comments. Netizens were surprised to see the skills of the woman and said that she is far braver than them. However, many have commented that this method of catching snakes is not safe.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=338717284581228&id=100053288771635

It has not been known if the woman is a professional snake catcher or she did it for fun. However, people are recommended not to try it at home.

