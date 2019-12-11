Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Woman Catches Her Boyfriend Cheating After Fitbit Records 'Unusual Activity' at 4 AM

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater took to Twitter to share her story about how she caught her ex cheating on her, thanks to his Fitbit.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 11, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
Woman Catches Her Boyfriend Cheating After Fitbit Records 'Unusual Activity' at 4 AM
NFL Network reporter Jane Slater took to Twitter to share her story about how she caught her ex cheating on her, thanks to his Fitbit.

Fitbit is a wearable device that keeps a track of number of steps walked, heart rate, quality of sleep.

In short, Fitbit measures everything related to health and fitness. But what if we say that this device actually helped a girlfriend catch her boyfriend cheating?

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater took to Twitter to share her story about how she caught her ex cheating on her, thanks to his Fitbit. A senior NFL reporter’s tweet prompted Slater to share her tale.

In response to Albert Breer’s tweet, Slater wrote, “An Ex Boyfriend once got me a Fitbit for Christmas. I loved it. We synched up, motivated each other... didn’t hate it until he was unaccounted for at 4am and his physical activity levels were spiking on the app.” “Wish the story wasn’t real,” she wrote at the end of the tweet. In a follow-up tweet, Slater even clarified, “Spoiler alert: he was not enrolled in an OrangeTheory class at 4 a.m.," referring to the fitness class that features a 12-minute intense cardio workout. Slater’s story received a lot of replies, with many supportive tweets. One user wrote, “Every story I hear like this makes me feel better and better about being single.” Another added, “There are good guys out there. But dang! It’s like digging for diamonds to find them.”

However, there was one user who found a funny explanation for the fiasco. “Simple explanation: Couldn’t sleep, went for a drive, got out of my car to help a baby bird that had fallen out of a nest, car started to roll, ran after car for apx 2 minutes, ran back to the bird, unfortunately it was dead, jumped around crying and screaming for 10 minutes,” he wrote. “Sad night.”

