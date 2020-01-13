Woman Catches Hubby Sneaking to Toilet and Watching YouTube Videos to Escape Baby Duties
The woman gave birth to twins less last year but whenever the infants would need a diaper change, or a milk bottle, her husband would go for a bathroom break.
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters
Lack of privacy is surely one of the tougher challemges faced by married couples. In fact, sometimes the need for privacy can even driver people into hiding, albeit in their own bathroom.
Recently, a woman shared a similar ordeal on a group in Reddit when she found out that her husband was locking himself in the toilet and watching YouTube videos on his phone.
The woman mentioned that she gave birth to twins less than a year back and noticed that whenever the infants would need a diaper change, or a milk bottle, or attention, her husband would go for a bathroom break. As his breaks would be “often longer” and “rarely shorter” than 25 minutes, the woman would end up taking care of the twins.
The couple is at home on their postpartum leave.
AITA for turning off the wifi when my husband camps in the bathroom for extended lengths of time. from r/AmItheAsshole
The mother ignored the breaks for a while as her husband was on some medication that required him to be in the loo after meals. However, she realized that he was never on medicines for a long stretch.
She then decided to take matters in her own hand. She started cutting off the Wi-Fi connection whenever spent over 10 minutes in the washroom. She noticed that this move reduced his breaks to 15 minutes.
When the couple had a talk, the husband did not accept the allegations but now there is a new rule in the house. If the husband spends more than 15 minutes in the bathroom, the Wi-Fi will be switched off.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- K-pop Group EXO's Member Chen Announces Marriage, Reveals He's Expecting a Baby
- Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 to Play PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile
- After Giving Out Rs 65 Crore, Japanese Billionaire is Now Looking for Girlfriend to Take to the Moon
- Missing a Loved One Who Passed Away Recently? Google Maps May Help You Get Closure
- Pullela Gopichand Reveals Story Behind Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu's Bitter Rivalry