Woman Catches Hubby Sneaking to Toilet and Watching YouTube Videos to Escape Baby Duties

Lack of privacy is surely one of the tougher challemges faced by married couples. In fact, sometimes the need for privacy can even driver people into hiding, albeit in their own bathroom.

Recently, a woman shared a similar ordeal on a group in Reddit when she found out that her husband was locking himself in the toilet and watching YouTube videos on his phone.

The woman mentioned that she gave birth to twins less than a year back and noticed that whenever the infants would need a diaper change, or a milk bottle, or attention, her husband would go for a bathroom break. As his breaks would be “often longer” and “rarely shorter” than 25 minutes, the woman would end up taking care of the twins.

The couple is at home on their postpartum leave.

The mother ignored the breaks for a while as her husband was on some medication that required him to be in the loo after meals. However, she realized that he was never on medicines for a long stretch.

She then decided to take matters in her own hand. She started cutting off the Wi-Fi connection whenever spent over 10 minutes in the washroom. She noticed that this move reduced his breaks to 15 minutes.

When the couple had a talk, the husband did not accept the allegations but now there is a new rule in the house. If the husband spends more than 15 minutes in the bathroom, the Wi-Fi will be switched off.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.