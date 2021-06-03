Woman Catches Huge Snake with Barehands in Vietnam, Hair-raising Video Goes Viral

If you are faint-hearted and afraid of snakes, you should think twice before watching this video of a fearless woman catching a big snake with her bare hands. The video was recorded on May 21 in Viet Tri, a village 83 kilometres northwest of Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. According to the video licensor ViralHog, people who filmed it said that they were on the street when they saw a woman trying to catch a huge snake, and they decided to stop to record the dangerous incident.

In the video, a woman wearing a pink helmet can be seen struggling with a huge snake beside a road. She has grabbed the snake by its neck. She steps backward as the reptile tries to get freed and squirms. Unable to get away, the snake wraps itself on the woman’s hand while she slips her hand from its neck close to its mouth. When the woman grabs the reptile’s head and presses it with her both hands, it becomes under control, helplessly waving its body. Now, the woman holds the snake’s body with her right hand, and the helpless creature coils itself around her waist. The woman walks away from the onlookers who are sitting in a car filming the video.

A user commented on the Youtube video saying that he loved snakes and wanted to do this, but he did not have as much courage as the woman.

However, for the local villagers, this sight of snake-catching may not be as unusual. One hour’s drive from the place lies the snake village of Vietnam. Lệ Mậtis famous for snake-catching and specialises in snake meat processing. The restaurants in Hanoi offer snake cuisines that range from cobras to smaller snakes. For foodies around the world, the place may be an adventure, but for the local people, snakes are a part of their regular diet.

