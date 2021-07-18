CHANGE LANGUAGE
Woman Celebrating Birthday Alone is Joined by Strangers in Wholesome Video
2-MIN READ

Woman Celebrating Birthday Alone is Joined by Strangers in Wholesome Video

A woman was celebrating her birthday alone at a restaurant. (Image Credits: Twitter/@RexChapman)

Birthdays are special. Every year, many of us look forward to the day to enjoy turning a year older with our closed wants and wait for the celebrations. But, birthday celebrations are incomplete without our friends and families. While some of us are lucky to have that, some are not so lucky. A similar thing was brought to light in a viral video, where a woman was seen celebrating her birthday alone. However, what followed has won the hearts of netizens.

On Saturday, Twitter user Rex Chapman uploaded a video with the caption, “This lady was celebrating her birthday — by herself — until she was joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she’s celebrating all alone. Humanity. Break out the tissues…"

Since it was shared, the video has received an emotional response from netizens.

Although it is quite disheartening that the woman was celebrating such a special day alone, gestures like this from the patrons restore our faith in humanity.

first published:July 18, 2021, 13:20 IST