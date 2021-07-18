Woman Celebrating Birthday Alone is Joined by Strangers in Wholesome Video

Birthdays are special. Every year, many of us look forward to the day to enjoy turning a year older with our closed wants and wait for the celebrations. But, birthday celebrations are incomplete without our friends and families. While some of us are lucky to have that, some are not so lucky. A similar thing was brought to light in a viral video, where a woman was seen celebrating her birthday alone. However, what followed has won the hearts of netizens.

On Saturday, Twitter user Rex Chapman uploaded a video with the caption, “This lady was celebrating her birthday — by herself — until she was joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she’s celebrating all alone. Humanity. Break out the tissues…"

This lady was celebrating her birthday — by herself — until she was joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she's celebrating all alone. Humanity. Break out the tissues…pic.twitter.com/Ho17MysEpw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 17, 2021

Since it was shared, the video has received an emotional response from netizens.

No one should spend their birthday alone. Kudos to these considerate and selfless folks for stepping up and giving this woman much-needed love and attention on her special day.— Dean Stone (@VoiceofVictory) July 17, 2021

Along the same lines….we were at @Outback as a family on Mother’s Day this past May. I noticed a single lady eating by herself and thought that’s not right. I told the waitstaff let me pay for her meal!!! Proudest moment so far in ‘21!!!— goblue4ver (@goblue4ver) July 17, 2021

One shouldn't be that much alone…it hurts alot God sent angels to celebrate with her,such a small gesture by them but look what it mean to her. — Roshan T Dubey (@roshndby) July 18, 2021

I’m always super impressed by people that do things like celebrate their birthday alone. That person did not even consider what that might look like in public and she didn’t care. I find that so admirable and pure— ACCOUNTABILITY (@MilwaukeeTunes) July 17, 2021

Sad when people have to celebrate their birthday alone. But nice that there are people who react so well ❤❤❤— Angelika Engel (@AngelikaEngel9) July 17, 2021

Although it is quite disheartening that the woman was celebrating such a special day alone, gestures like this from the patrons restore our faith in humanity.

