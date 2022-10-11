Woman Claims Apple Watch Detected Her Pregnancy, Shares Bizarre Story on Reddit

A 34-year-old lady gave full credit for her pregnancy to Apple watch, even before the clinical test. Sounds interesting, right? There have been various incidents where Apple watches have turned lifesavers. Gadgets such as smartwatches have helped many people detect their oxygen level, heartbeat, blood pressure, and other health parameters.

The woman who posted this fantastic feature about the Apple watch on Reddit mentioned that her heart rates usually rest at around 57, but one day her Apple watch reported an increase in the heart rate to 72. This was elevated for about 15 days which made her a little worried. So she started searching for possible reasons behind this increased heart rate. In addition, the woman was breastfeeding her 18-month-old baby and nothing directed her towards the reason for the high heart rate.

She even took the COVID test to make sure that it wasn’t causing irregularities in her heart rate. But that turned out to be negative. She started researching online and learned that early pregnancy might increase heart rate. “I read sometimes this happens with early pregnancy,” she said. The 34-year-old took a pregnancy test and went to her doctor to confirm the test results, which came out to be positive. She was four weeks pregnant. Since her pregnancy was in its early stages, she was not observing other symptoms. Surprisingly, her Apple Watch alerted her about something unusual in her body, which made her take the test.

After the confirmation, she gave credits to her Apple watch for detecting her pregnancy. She also suggested Apple users pay attention to the heart rate alerts on their watches. Apart from heart rate, the smartwatch also provides features like monitoring ECG, oximeter, menstrual cycle, heart rate, and many more.

