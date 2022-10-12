Woman Claims Builder Mistakenly Plastered Her Cat into Bathroom Wall

A woman was left enraged after her contractor accidentally plastered her cat inside drywall while doing some bathroom renovation. TikTok user Ashlin Hadden, the mother of the cat, Stripes, was shocked to hear the faint sound of her cat. It was quick that she recognized the muffled sound coming from behind her bathroom wall. It so happened that Hadden, who is an Insurance agency owner by profession, had to be away from home for work-related commitments when she hired a contractor to renovate her bathroom.

Hadden’s cat stayed back in the house and was cemented between the wall of the washroom and the bathtub for a total of three days. She took to TikTok to vent her frustration after the shocking event, “So, I hired somebody to redo the bathroom. They pulled out the bathtub and put in the new shower thing,” said Hadden while pointing toward the wall. She explained listening to her cat’s faint cry, “And as I’m sitting here trying to figure out where my cat is, I can hear the cat crying from somewhere in here. The stupid contractor drywalled my cat into the drywall underneath the (new) bathtub.”

During the renovation, the contractor apparently went downstairs for a brief moment to collect some materials but left the door open. At the time the hole in the wall wasn’t closed. A curious Stripes who ventured inside the bathroom during the absence of the contractor walked inside the unplastered wall. The contractor who had no clue about Stripes’ presence inside the hole plastered it without checking twice. In a subsequent video, Hadden added, “When the contractor went downstairs to get the paint he left the door open, he left the hole uncovered in the wall. Obviously, the cat did what cats are going to do and was curious. I guess that’s why they say curiosity killed the cat.”

Upon listening to the muffled voice, the TikTok user destroyed a portion of the renovated bathroom by punching a hole in the drywall. She managed to successfully rescue her pet. Notably, Stripes was taken to a vet after being rescued and doctors have assured Hadden that her cat is fine.

