Kathleen Roberts, a woman who claims to be Marilyn Monroe reincarnate, believes she’s married to Michael Jackson’s ghost. Yes, you read that right. No matter how bizarre that may sound, Roberts has gone on record to allege that Jackson’s ghost does not have sex with her but likes to use her earthly body to dance, sing and eat.

New York Post reported Roberts claim that Jackson proposed to her “clairvoyantly” with a “pink engagement ring.” She also claimed Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. officiated their nuptials.

In an article that she wrote last year, Roberts said, “I want to share my story of paranormal experiences of living with the ghost of the man who almost everyone on Earth knows about or is a fan of… Michael Jackson."

She added, “Michael stays in me all the time so he comes to the restroom with me and calls these special bonding moments toiletries. He talks to me a lot, which is not what I expected from the shy man I saw on tv all of those years I was a fan."

According to Roberts, Michael, who died in June 2009 at 50 due to a cardiac arrest, loves cookies and cusses more than she expected. She said, “He stays possessed in me (relaxed not channeling and just enjoying living through me and communicating with me as a husband). So he likes to eat in me. He loves cookies. He cusses a lot more to I’d expect him to as a former fan."

“He doesn’t like being touched back. He scares me with spider visions and dead corpse visions if I kiss him or try to initiate romance physically. He is very bossy and points things out like flaws and mistakes I make. I assume he got that from his Father, so I try to overlook that because I love him and I am not perfect either," Roberts added.

Well, that’s some serious couple goals achieved we must say!

