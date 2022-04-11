Woman Claims She Went on 16 Dinner Dates in a Row Just for Free Food

In a bizarre incident, a woman has claimed that she went on dinner dates for 16 days straight so that she could get free food because the men would pay the bill. As per a LADBible report, in a TikTok video, Mccall Brock said that she would go on dates with men to eat as she “ran out of money for food." “In college when I ran out of money for food I went on a dating app and for 16 days I had 16 dinner dates in a row… girl gotta eat," she further added. People have their ways of dealing with a financial crisis. However, Brock’s unusual way has divided the internet. While few believe that this is genius, others simple slammed her for “using" her dates. “To clarify all these men asked me out on dates," she explained.

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over 1.6 million views and thousands of comments. One TikTok user wrote, “And this is why I don’t pay." Another user said, “I never did this. I feel like it’s using them, especially if their feelings are getting involved." Yet another said, “Or you can get a job." People are also advising her to try and make ends meet while studying, or by working in hospitality. One person wrote, “Get a job at a restaurant work everyday and then you get money and free food trust me it works."

Recently, a girl from California shared a food-related dating mishap via a TikTok video which has since gone viral. According to a report by The Sun, the woman, Heydi Berber, had gone on a date with a man in Fresno, California. Heydi claimed in the TikTok video that “on our first date, I didn’t have money so he only bought himself food."

While sharing a video of her date munching on some snacks, Heydi hinted that she had nothing to eat while her date enjoyed his food.

Reportedly, the clip went viral on TikTok garnering more than seven million views. However, Heydi also caused discord among the users where some backed Heydi while others criticised her for expecting the man to pay for her food.

