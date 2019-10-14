Woman Claims to Have Given Birth to ‘Mini Sumo Wrestler’ after Baby Girl Was Born

A young mum, Emma Millar, has claimed that she has a 'mini sumo wrestler' living with her after giving birth to a healthy baby girl, weighing almost six kilograms, even though she was not full term.

Emma and Daniel welcomed daughter Remi Graces Millar at Woolongong Hospital, near Sydney via an emergency caesarean. While an average Australian baby weighs a mere 3.3 kgs, Remi was 5.88 kgs when she was born at 38 weeks and two days.

While the couple was aware that Emma would be delivering a larger-than-average baby due to her gestational diabetes, she told Illawarra Mercury that Remi's size was still a surprise and that she is like a "mini sumo wrestler."

Notably, the couple had found that Remi weighed 4 kgs during an ultrasound when she was 35 weeks, but they did not expect her to grow any more.

However, Remi is not the first large baby to be born into the Millar family, with their two-year-old daughter Willow being born at 5.5 kgs. Their son, Ace, was born at 3.8 kgs.

Millar said that the other children adore Remi, who is thriving as a healthy and content youngster.

Staff at Wollongong Hospital admitted that Remi was probably the heaviest newborn at the facility.

Notably, while 40 per cent of Australian newborns weigh more than 3.5 kg, Remi is part of just 1.2 per cent weighing more than 4.5 kg.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.