Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Woman Claims to Have Given Birth to ‘Mini Sumo Wrestler’ after Baby Girl Was Born

While an average Australian baby weighs a mere 3.3 kgs, Remi was 5.88 kgs when she was born at 38 weeks and two days.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 14, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman Claims to Have Given Birth to ‘Mini Sumo Wrestler’ after Baby Girl Was Born
The Australian woman with her newly born baby girl.

A young mum, Emma Millar, has claimed that she has a 'mini sumo wrestler' living with her after giving birth to a healthy baby girl, weighing almost six kilograms, even though she was not full term.

Emma and Daniel welcomed daughter Remi Graces Millar at Woolongong Hospital, near Sydney via an emergency caesarean. While an average Australian baby weighs a mere 3.3 kgs, Remi was 5.88 kgs when she was born at 38 weeks and two days.

While the couple was aware that Emma would be delivering a larger-than-average baby due to her gestational diabetes, she told Illawarra Mercury that Remi's size was still a surprise and that she is like a "mini sumo wrestler."

Notably, the couple had found that Remi weighed 4 kgs during an ultrasound when she was 35 weeks, but they did not expect her to grow any more.

However, Remi is not the first large baby to be born into the Millar family, with their two-year-old daughter Willow being born at 5.5 kgs. Their son, Ace, was born at 3.8 kgs.

Millar said that the other children adore Remi, who is thriving as a healthy and content youngster.

Staff at Wollongong Hospital admitted that Remi was probably the heaviest newborn at the facility.

Notably, while 40 per cent of Australian newborns weigh more than 3.5 kg, Remi is part of just 1.2 per cent weighing more than 4.5 kg.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram