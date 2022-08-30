Woman Complains About BF Being Nice to Rickshawallas, Tweeple Ask Boy to Leave Her

Bizarre relationship stories are always doing rounds on the internet and this one is no less. Taking to Twitter, a user shared a screenshot of a Quora post where a woman can be seen complaining about her boyfriend who makes small talks with rickshawallahs. In the screenshot, she can be seen asking how she can change this thing about him. Apart from this, she also has a problem with the fact that he drinks roadside chai and wants him to be ‘more classy’ and ‘modern’.

“My boyfriend comes from a lower middle-class family. He has been earning a huge package at a big firm, but he still: makes small talk with rickshaw drivers and waiters and drinks roadside chai. How can I make my boyfriend more classy and modern?” her Twitter post read. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and netizens cannot seem to stop commenting. “Privileged fucks who hate everyone they consider beneath them and lick boots of those whom they know are above them in the pecking order,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I say this on extremely rare occasions, but “run in the opposite direction, my man.” Twitter users can also be seen Retweeting the screenshot. Here are a few reactions:

“Just got to know…Treating fellow human with lesser income as shit is in the cards of evolutionary process to become modern and classy,” commented another user. What is your take on the same?

